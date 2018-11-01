Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Ex-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel: Trump sending troops to border is 'folly'

Former Obama-era Secretary of Defense and Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel on Thursday blasted President Donald Tru...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 9:59 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 9:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Obama-era Secretary of Defense and Nebraska Sen. Chuck Hagel on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump's decision to move thousands of US troops to the southern border.

"This is folly. This is political distraction of the highest magnitude," Hagel told CNN's Jake Tapper on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Armed forces

Chuck Hagel

Defense departments

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

International relations

International relations and national security

Military

Military operations

National security

Political Figures - US

Politics

Territorial and national borders

Unrest, conflicts and war

US federal government

White House

Hagel lambasted Trump's decision "taking thousands of American troops who are trained on the cutting edge all the time, and sending them down to a border where there is no need, no threat to an invasion of the hordes coming in from Latin America, which is a joke."

Hagel also cited the restrictions on military personnel at the border.

"They are of limited utility anyway because of the constitutional issues involved here as to what our active military can and cannot do," he added.

Federal law forbids "direct participation by a member of the Army, Navy, Air Force or Marine Corps in a search, seizure, arrest or other similar activity unless participation in such activity by such member is otherwise authorized by law."

Trump is "using our military and our troops in a very political way that ... really casts a lot questions about the competency of his leadership," Hagel said, adding that his own military service during the Vietnam War familiarized him with the hardship of the armed services.

"I know the kinds of sacrifices these men and women are involved with every day, and their families," Hagel said. "To use them as political pawns like this for a complete fabrication is really wrong."

Tapper also asked Hagel his thoughts on Trump's message to troops headed to the border that if migrants throw rocks at them, to "consider it a rifle."

Hagel said he felt "disgust."

"That's a wanton incitement of unnecessary violence," Hagel said. "It's a distraction, it's a distortion, it is of rank political purpose to use our military like this."

"Not in my lifetime have I ever heard those kinds of words from a president of the United States," he added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1-18

Image

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Image

Tyler Layne

Image

Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Image

Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

Image

Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley