Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Retirement contribution limits will rise in 2019

Good news retirement savers: The Internal Revenue Service announced cost of living increases to the contribu...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 8:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 8:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Good news retirement savers: The Internal Revenue Service announced cost of living increases to the contribution limits for retirement-related plans in 2019.

Annual contribution limits to 401(k)s will increase to $19,000 from $18,500.

And the annual contribution to an IRA, last increased in 2013, rises to $6,000 from $5,500.

"This is another win for investors and savers," says Stephanie Bacak, a financial planner at Capstone Global Advisors. "For so long there were really no cost of living increases in the IRA so it is a great opportunity for so many to be more prepared for retirement."

Catch-up contributions, available to those age 50 and over, will remain unchanged at $6,000 for 401(k)s and $1,000 for IRAs.

In addition to 401(k)s, limits for 403(b)s, most 457 plans and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan will also increase to $19,000.

Also rising next year are the income ranges that determine eligibility for deductible contributions to IRAs, to Roth IRAs, and to claim the saver's credit.

For example, the income phase-out range for taxpayers making contributions to a Roth IRA increased to $122,000 to $137,000 for singles and heads of household, up from $120,000 to $135,000. For married couples filing jointly, the income phase-out range is $193,000 to $203,000, up from $189,000 to $199,000.

The IRS increases are helpful, says Shane Mason, certified financial planner at Brooklyn FI, but only if you are able to make the maximum contribution.

He says those who want to continue to max out their 401(k) should revisit their contributions to make sure they're putting in enough with each paycheck.

Those that are paid semi-monthly (twice a month or 24 times a year) should be contributing $792 per paycheck and those paid biweekly (every two weeks or 26 times a year) should be contributing $731 per paycheck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1-18

Image

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Image

Tyler Layne

Image

Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Image

Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

Image

Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley