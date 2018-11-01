Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Steve King erupts at comparison to Pittsburgh suspect: 'Do not associate me with that shooter'

Rep. Steve King erupted in anger Thursday when a man compared the Iowa Republican's anti-immigrant views to ...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 8:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 8:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Steve King erupted in anger Thursday when a man compared the Iowa Republican's anti-immigrant views to the views espoused by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

King, speaking at an event in Des Moines, Iowa, was taking questions at a candidate forum when the man brought up the shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue, which left 11 dead. King cut the man off and ultimately had him escorted out of the event.

Discrimination

Political Figures - US

Racism and racial discrimination

Right-wing extremism

Societal issues

Society

Steve King (Politician)

White supremacy and neo-Nazism

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Shootings

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

King has faced recent criticism for his comments denouncing diversity in the United States and immigration, as well as Democratic mega-donor George Soros, in light of the Pittsburgh shooting and a slew of mailed pipe bombs targeting Soros, other prominent Democrats and CNN.

"The terrorist who committed this crime, he was quoted as saying, 'They bring invaders and they kill our people. I can't sit back and watch our people get slaughtered,' " the man said as he began to introduce his question.

"You, Steve King, have been quoted as saying, 'We can't restore our civilization with other people's babies,' " the man added, quoting a tweet from King last year.

"You and the shooter both share an ideology that is fundamentally anti-immigration," the man said.

"No, don't you do that," King said, interrupting the man. "Do not associate me with that shooter."

King accused the man of being "an ambusher," which the man said he was not. Iowa Starting Line, a Democratic campaign monitoring site, said the man was a member of the public, not the media.

The man said he was going to ask what distinguished King's views from those of the shooter.

"No, you're done, you crossed the line," King said. "It's not tolerable to accuse me to be associated with a guy that shot 11 people in Pittsburgh."

King then referenced his support of Israel.

"I am a person who has stood with Israel from the beginning, and the length of that nation is the length of my life," the Iowa Republican said, pointing his finger at the man. "And I've been with them all along, and I will not answer your question and I'll not listen to another word from you."

King threatened that the event would be "over" if the man continued talking.

The man calmly asked King, "Do you identify as a white supremacist?"

King raised his voice, saying, "Stop it!"

"Why did you meet with a white supremacist group in Austria?" the man asked. It was a reference to an interview King did with Unzensuriert, a publication affiliated with Austria's Nazi-founded Freedom Party, in August. In that interview, King said diversity is "not a strength," and asked, "What does it bring that we don't have that is worth the price?"

"This is done," King said before asking a guard to escort the man out.

"Sorry that you couldn't answer my question. ... I was hoping to get a sincere answer," the man said while exiting.

"Stop it! Nobody is going to listen to you, you're gone," King shot back. "We don't behave like that in this country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Cold NNW Wind
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Hey Kevin 11-1-18

Image

Terre Haute Leadership Conference

Image

Tyler Layne

Image

Terre Haute fatal crash under investigation

Image

Police release identity of man that was killed in Vincennes chase

Image

Frost Warning vs Freeze Warning

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley