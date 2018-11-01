Clear

Suspected Boko Haram attacks leave 15 dead, homes burned in northeast Nigeria

At least 15 people have died in Nigeria's northeast in a spate of attacks by suspected Boko Haram militants,...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 5:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 5:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 15 people have died in Nigeria's northeast in a spate of attacks by suspected Boko Haram militants, according to residents and local officials.

The militants, who rode in four vehicles, unleashed mayhem on four villages in the outskirts of Maiduguri, in Borno State, burning houses and shooting at people late Wednesday.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Boko Haram

Bombings

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Fires

Misc organizations

Nigeria

Residential fires

Shootings

Unrest, conflicts and war

Western Africa

Rebellions and insurgencies

"We just buried 10 people. Most of them were burnt to death, Boko Haram burnt a lot of houses with people in them," said Alsheikh Mohammed, a local council official told CNN in Mallumuti, one of the affected villages.

Mustapha Umar, who lives in Kofa, where the attack began around 8 p.m. local time, said five of his family members died after the insurgents set his home on fire.

''My mother, my father and three of my children were burning in the fire. I tried to save them but could not because I have to run for my life,'' Umar said.

He was not able to recover their bodies.

Nigeria's National Emergency Agency in a statement Thursday said six people were killed in Kofa village by the insurgents. The gunmen opened fire on residents as they ran to a displacement camp in Dalori village, killing another two people.

"The terrorists gained access to the area through a bush path behind the villages. They ransacked the market in front of the IDP (interenally displaced person) camp," said Bashir Garga, the zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Agency.

Borno State Deputy Governor Mamman Durkwa visited the villages Thursday to console with families and community leaders affected by the violence.

Boko Haram insurgents have waged a decade-long war in northern Nigeria.

The group's militants have burned villages, mosques and churches; carried out mass kidnappings, assassinations and market bombings; and killed soldiers, despite claims by the military that its troops have reclaimed territories previous inhabited by the militant group.

At least 20 worshipers were killed and scores wounded in a double bomb blast targeted at a mosque in Damboa town in Borno State in June.

Nigeria's army said some of soldiers were killed by the Boko Haram fighters in July in an ambush in Yobe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rain and wind continue in the Wabash Valley

Image

Olney School Renovations

Image

Getting ready for No Shave November

Image

Getting ready for winter energy assistance

Image

Bridges Out of Poverty training

Image

Local bus drivers collect donation for children killed at bus stop

Image

Terre Haute Shooting suspect arrested

Image

Paul Davis and Fire Prevention Week

Image

"Protect the Precious" Terre Haute Fire Department Cooking Safety

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley