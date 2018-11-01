Satanic Temple having devil of a time with 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is being criticized by the Satanic Temple over its use of a statue in the new series.

Some of the action in the series about witchy teen Sabrina Spellman takes place at her school, the Academy of Unseen Arts. In some of those scenes, a statue of the goat deity Baphomet can be seen.

Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the Satanic Temple, tweeted his disapproval over the weekend.

"Yes, we are taking legal action regarding #TheChillingAdventuresofSabrina appropriating our copyrighted monument design to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction," he said.

He also tweeted comparison images of the figure in the series and the actual statue.

Greaves even responded to those who questioned why the Satanic Temple would consider legal action.

"I'm amazed that anybody is confused as to why we would seek legal remedy over Sabrina using our monument," he wrote. "Would they be as understanding of a fictional show that used a real mosque as the HQ of a terrorist cell? A fictional Blood Libel tale implicating real world Jews?"

Stuart de Haan, legal counsel for the Satanic Temple, released a statement to CNN.

"The reason for this demand is that this particular imagery is unique from any other likeness of Baphomet. It was created by The Satanic Temple to represent its unique interests including empathy, bodily autonomy, and individual liberties," the statement said.

"The way it is portrayed in 'Sabrina' is completely antithetical for what the Temple stands for. It was a copyrighted image and permission was never granted or requested by any media outlet. It is undeniable that this imagery was directly taken from The Satanic Temple rather than other source material."

CNN has reached out to Netflix and Warner Bros., which produced the show, for comment.

Warner Bros. is owned by CNN's parent company.