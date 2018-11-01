Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Man wanted in connection to Terre Haute shooting arrested Full Story

Stumping for Abrams, Oprah makes impassioned plea for turnout

Oprah Winfrey delivered an impassioned call to voters Thursday in a fiery stump speech in support of Georgia...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 3:41 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 3:41 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oprah Winfrey delivered an impassioned call to voters Thursday in a fiery stump speech in support of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn't have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote -- wherever you are in this state, in this country -- you are dishonoring your family," Winfrey said in Marietta, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. "You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams, when you don't vote."

Celebrities

Oprah Winfrey

Political Figures - US

Stacey Abrams

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Georgia

Government and public administration

North America

Political candidates

Politics

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Voters and voting

Brian Kemp

The hotly contested Georgia governor's race has garnered national attention and is currently neck and neck. Abrams is running against Republican nominee Brian Kemp.

Kemp -- who, as Georgia secretary of state, is also in charge of elections and voter registration -- faced backlash after it was reported his office had put more than 53,000 voter applications on hold, nearly 70% of which are from African-Americans, because they failed to clear the state's controversial "exact match" standard. Kemp has since said the 53,000 Georgians would be able to vote in November.

In an apparent reference to the controversy, Winfrey said, "Every single one of us -- every single one of us -- has the same power at the polls, and every single one of us has something that, if done in numbers too big to tamper with" -- she paused for resounding, prolonged applause by the audience -- "cannot be suppressed and cannot be denied."

She added, "we see injustices, big and small, all around us every single day of our lives. And I know it's easy for a lot of people to feel that you have no power against those injustices, but this is what I'm here to tell you: This land was made for you and me."

Winfrey -- who sparked speculation about her own political future earlier this year -- also said she wasn't considering a run for political office.

"I don't want to run, OK? I'm not trying to test any waters - don't want to go in those waters. I'm here today because of Stacey Abrams," Winfrey said.

"I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed, for the right for the equality at the polls," Oprah said. "And I want you to know that their blood has seeped into my DNA, and I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain. I refuse."

In a direct call to women, Oprah said it hasn't even been 100 years since women had the right to vote, and called for women to honor the legacy of those who fought for the right.

As Winfrey was speaking, Vice President Mike Pence was in Dalton, about 70 miles north of Marietta, to add his support to Kemp.

"Brian Kemp's getting the support of all kinds of hard-working, good people all across Georgia, and Stacey Abrams is being bankrolled by Hollywood liberals," Pence said.

Noting that he heard Winfrey was in the Peach State, Pence said, "I got a message for all of Stacey Abrams' liberal Hollywood friends: this ain't Hollywood. This is Georgia."

A unique political brand

Perhaps even more than President Barack Obama, who will campaign for Abrams on Friday, Winfrey's appeal closely aligns with Abrams' political pitch. For decades, the media mogul has defied conventions and amassed a rare kind of fandom that defies racial, cultural and class boundaries.

If Abrams wins next week, the former Georgia state House minority leader would become the country's first female African-American governor. Her path to victory, as the campaign sees it, comes through activating voters who might have sat out past elections or never before cast a ballot while -- at the same time, with the same message -- appealing to political moderates, especially those tied into Atlanta's booming economy.

"I'm an African-American woman who is charting a very different path to doing this," Abrams told CNN last month. "I think people want to know: Will it work? But I also think they're excited by the possibility it could work."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Paul Davis and Fire Prevention Week

Image

"Protect the Precious" Terre Haute Fire Department Cooking Safety

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley