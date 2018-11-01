Clear
Oprah makes her 2020 intentions 'clear'

Oprah Winfrey campaigns with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 3:48 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 3:53 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Oprah Winfrey delivered an impassioned call to voters Thursday in a fiery stump speech in support of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

"For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn't have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote -- wherever you are in this state, in this country -- you are dishonoring your family," Winfrey said in Marietta, Georgia. "You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams, when you don't vote."

Winfrey -- who sparked speculation about a potential Oval Office run earlier this year -- said Thursday she wasn't considering a run for political office.

"I don't want to run, OK? I'm not trying to test any waters - don't want to go in those waters. I'm here today because of Stacey Abrams," Winfrey said, saying Abrams stands for the values she believes in.

"I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed, for the right for the equality at the polls," Oprah said. "And I want you to know that their blood has seeped into my DNA, and I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain. I refuse."

In a direct call to women, Oprah said it hasn't even been 100 years since women had the right to vote, and called for women to honor the legacy of those who fought for the right.

