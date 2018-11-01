Clear

Feds charge ex-Goldman bankers with crimes related to Malaysian investment fund scandal

The Justice Department has announced multiple charges against two ex-Goldman Sachs bankers linked to Malaysi...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 1:19 PM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 1:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department has announced multiple charges against two ex-Goldman Sachs bankers linked to Malaysia's state investment fund scandal.

The agency said Thursday that Tim Leissner, former Southeast Asia chairman, conspired to launder money and violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by paying bribes to government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi.

Leissner has pleaded guilty and will forfeit $43.7 million.

The Justice Department also unsealed an indictment against Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker, and Malaysian financier Jho Low, who allegedly played a central role in the scheme to launder billions of dollars from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad fund.

The US government says Ng and Low also paid bribes to foreign officials.

Additionally, Ng and Leissner allegedly worked to circumvent internal accounting controls at Goldman, which underwrote more than $6 billion in bonds issued by 1MDB in 2012 and 2013. The bank made about $600 million in fees and revenue for its work with the fund, according to the indictment.

Ng was arrested earlier Thursday in Malaysia, according to the Justice Department. Low remains at large.

The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Goldman Sachs (GS) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department has previously filed civil asset forfeiture suits to reclaim goods they said were bought with money stolen from the 1MDB fund. Federal officials have claimed that laundered funds were pumped into New York condos, hotels, yachts and a jet, and used to fund Hollywood films such as "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The agency alleges that $4.5 billion from 1MDB was misappropriated by high-level officials at the fund.

