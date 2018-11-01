We see President Trump for what he is

Words cannot express the horror, grief and outrage experienced by the Jewish community after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. As funerals began for the 11 lives tragically lost in what is believed to be the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history, President Trump insisted on visiting Pittsburgh against the wishes of local elected officials and many in the Jewish community.

Trump's visit to the synagogue was unwelcome because of a stark and undeniable reality -- Donald Trump did not pull the trigger in Pittsburgh, but Donald Trump is to blame for helping spread the hate that fills the hearts of those who commit such egregious acts of violence.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack Anti-semitism Belief, religion and spirituality Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Discrimination Domestic terrorism Donald Trump Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Hate crimes Homicide Immigration Immigration, citizenship and displacement International relations and national security Jewish people Mass murder Minority and ethnic groups Murder National security North America Northeastern United States Pennsylvania Pittsburgh Political Figures - US Political organizations Politics Racism and racial discrimination Religious discrimination Shootings Societal issues Society Terrorism Terrorism and counter-terrorism The Americas United States Unrest, conflicts and war US Democratic Party US federal government US political parties US Republican Party Violence in society White House

Just look at the events of the past week. On Friday, we learned that Cesar Sayoc is accused of sending explosive devices to at least a dozen high-profile Democrats whom Trump had repeatedly vilified. The day after Sayoc was arrested, Robert Bowers was accused of initiating a killing spree at the synagogue in Pittsburgh. According to a criminal complaint, Bowers told authorities he wanted all Jews to die, and had posted on social media that the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society brings "...invaders in that kill our people," referring to refugees. Bowers and Sayoc were both seemingly motivated by the culture of violence and hatred that Trump seems to thrive within and promote.

Less than 24 hours before the synagogue massacre, President Trump publicly repeated dog whistles used by anti-Semites. From the White House, Trump attacked "globalists" -- a classic anti-Semitic trope -- and laughed at the suggestion of jailing George Soros, a frequent Jewish target of Trump and anti-Semites.

This came on the heels of Trump's declaration last week that he is a "nationalist," which has been used in association with two infamous movements -- Nazism and white supremacy. To top it off, after indicating he was told to avoid such terminology, Trump defiantly instructed his supporters: "Use that word. Use that word." Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke immediately took to Twitter to embrace Trump for defending the views of the KKK.

Trump's rhetoric matters. He is the President of the United States and he has -- at best -- been grossly irresponsible and utterly reckless with his words. At worst, he has inspired violence targeting minority groups in a manner reminiscent of the darkest moments in history. Whether Donald Trump himself is an anti-Semite, racist, neo-Nazi or white supremacist is almost irrelevant. Those who align with these movements feel legitimized and emboldened by him. Even if Trump is willfully ignorant as to origins of his incendiary language, anti-Semites hear his message loud and clear, and believe he is their champion and ally.

It is no coincidence that in 2017 anti-Semitic incidents in America surged nearly 60%, the largest single-year increase since the Anti-Defamation League began keeping records in 1979. Since his election, President Trump has stoked hatred of racial and religious minorities, cultivated fear of immigrants and refugees, and lied about alleged threats on our borders. He has been silent or equivocated in the face of blatant anti-Semitism, such as that witnessed by the neo-Nazis chanting "Jews will not replace us" in Charlottesville, Virginia.

And he has repeated false conspiracy theories about immigrants and Jews that have exacerbated xenophobia. From his campaign to build a wall on the Mexican border, to his Muslim ban, to his most recent description of a caravan of asylum-seekers headed to the United States as a "national emergency," Donald Trump has lit a match and fueled a fire of racism and anti-Semitism, exploiting fear for his own perceived political gain.

Trump is responsible for the consequences of his words, just as Republicans in Congress are responsible when they fail to speak out against them. The silence of most Republicans in the face of Trump's abhorrent behavior has been deafening, as they have abdicated their responsibility to put country above party. To make matters worse, some Republicans -- such as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy -- have started to mimic Trump's repugnant behavior.

McCarthy tweeted, and later deleted, false allegations of well-known Jewish Democrats buying elections, as an unprecedented number of neo-Nazis and white supremacists are running for office this election cycle, all as Republicans. In the age of Trump, anti-Semites and racists see the Republican Party as their home. Any Republican who does not see that their party has been hijacked by anti-Semitism, racism, Islamophobia and hatred is blind to reality.

Donald Trump is not up for re-election in 2018, but Republicans who have enabled his agenda are on the ballot, and in less than one week we go to the polls in one of the most important elections in history. Americans who are fed up with right-wing violence can reject hatred and bigotry by electing a Democratic majority. Democrats have been unequivocal in their condemnation of the events in Pittsburgh, and understand that Americans have an obligation to reverse the increasingly dangerous and divisive trajectory of our country.

Meaningful change can occur with congressional oversight of the President, but only if Democrats win on November 6. An overwhelming number of Jews understand this reality and will support Democrats in the midterm elections as a rejection of Trump's policies. In the meantime, we stand in solidarity with those who protested Trump's visit to Pittsburgh. We see this President for what he is and what he has created, and it's devastating.