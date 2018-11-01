Clear

US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman reveals cancer diagnosis

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has stage one cancer, he revealed in an interview with the Deseret ...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:53 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 10:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has stage one cancer, he revealed in an interview with the Deseret News published Thursday.

"It's just stage one," Huntsman said. "So we'll probably get it taken care of, and we'll be fine."

Cancer

Continents and regions

Diseases and disorders

Eastern Europe

Embassies and consulates

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Health and medical

International relations

International relations and national security

Investigations

Jon Huntsman

Medical fields and specialties

Oncology

Political Figures - US

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

State departments and diplomatic services

After noticing a small black spot on his ear and leg, Huntsman told Deseret News that he met with doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah and later had the moles removed. He will need regular checkups to ensure the cancer has not spread, the paper reported.

The cancer diagnosis has deep significance for the former Utah governor. Huntsman lost his father to cancer in February, the paper reported, and the late Sen. John McCain, a close personal friend, also had melanoma -- the same type of cancer as Huntsman.

"It kind of puts things in perspective," Huntsman said.

According to the paper, Huntsman was also careful not to reveal his cancer to anyone in Moscow, worrying about how the information would be received. Huntsman was confirmed as US ambassador to Russia last year and has been frequently targeted by state media propaganda.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about Huntsman's diagnosis.

The wide-ranging profile also touched on Huntsman's role as the United States' leading statesman in Russia and how he navigates the US-Russia relationship in the wake of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked about potential consequences if Russia were to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections, Huntsman told the paper: "We don't want to foreshadow what it could be. But it could be pretty dramatic."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley