US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman reveals cancer diagnosis

US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. has stage one cancer, he revealed in an interview with the Deseret News published Thursday.
"It's just stage one," Huntsman said. "So we'll probably get it taken care of, and we'll be fine."
Cancer
Continents and regions
Diseases and disorders
Eastern Europe
Embassies and consulates
Europe
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Health and medical
International relations
International relations and national security
Investigations
Jon Huntsman
Medical fields and specialties
Oncology
Political Figures - US
Politics
Russia
Russia meddling investigation
State departments and diplomatic services
After noticing a small black spot on his ear and leg, Huntsman told Deseret News that he met with doctors at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Utah and later had the moles removed. He will need regular checkups to ensure the cancer has not spread, the paper reported.
The cancer diagnosis has deep significance for the former Utah governor. Huntsman lost his father to cancer in February, the paper reported, and the late Sen. John McCain, a close personal friend, also had melanoma -- the same type of cancer as Huntsman.
"It kind of puts things in perspective," Huntsman said.
According to the paper, Huntsman was also careful not to reveal his cancer to anyone in Moscow, worrying about how the information would be received. Huntsman was confirmed as US ambassador to Russia last year and has been frequently targeted by state media propaganda.
The White House did not immediately return a request for comment about Huntsman's diagnosis.
The wide-ranging profile also touched on Huntsman's role as the United States' leading statesman in Russia and how he navigates the US-Russia relationship in the wake of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
When asked about potential consequences if Russia were to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections, Huntsman told the paper: "We don't want to foreshadow what it could be. But it could be pretty dramatic."
Related Content
- US Ambassador to Russia Huntsman reveals cancer diagnosis
- Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis
- Sandra Day O'Connor reveals dementia diagnosis
- Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain on father's cancer diagnosis
- Girl's back pain leads to leukemia diagnosis
- Caroline Wozniacki 'shocked' by rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis
- Swalwell warns Trump not to send ex-ambassador to Russia
- Teen with terminal cancer marries high school sweetheart days after diagnosis
- Dad goes above and beyond for daughter after her cancer diagnosis
- Stephen Fry reveals he has prostate cancer