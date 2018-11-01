Clear

Olga Sviblova's love letter to Moscow: 'It can be beautiful, and it can be ugly'

Curator and documentary filmmaker, Olga Sviblova, is a human advertisement for Russian contemporary art, a w...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Curator and documentary filmmaker, Olga Sviblova, is a human advertisement for Russian contemporary art, a well-known champion of both young and historic artists, and a revered personality of the art world at large.

Sviblova is one of Moscow's most prolific specialists in photography, as the founder and director of the Multimedia Art Museum Moscow, and she is also the maestro responsible for bringing Russian art to several world stages (she gathers under her belt at least more than 500 exhibitions, both at home and abroad).

Art festivals and exhibitions

Arts and entertainment

Continents and regions

Eastern Europe

Europe

Moscow

Russia

Visual arts

Sviblova has been a witness to the changes in Moscow, the city where she was born and grew up to be regarded as a powerful player in the art scene. "Moscow is full of places where life is transformed in art," Sviblova said in an interview.

Right after college, Sviblova chose to work as a street cleaner in Moscow, and she spent seven years sweeping and being paid minimum wage, while entertaining artists in the evenings and holding impromptu art exhibitions.

This fledgling underground scene jump-started her curatorial career, which now includes the Russian pavilion at the Venice Biennale, and a role as an award-winning art documentary director.

Over the years, Sviblova's has developed an unwavering sharp eye and love for Moscow's cinematic quality. "Every time when I return back to Moscow, it doesn't matter if it's a sunny beautiful day, very cold weather, it's rain, and snow, I'm absolutely happy. I'm happy because I love Moscow," she said.

Watch the video above to find out more about Olga Sviblova's love for Moscow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley