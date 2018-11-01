Clear

Ethiopia swears in first female Supreme Court chief

Human rights lawyer Meaza Ashenafi was sworn in Thursday as the head of Ethiopia's Supreme Court by the coun...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Human rights lawyer Meaza Ashenafi was sworn in Thursday as the head of Ethiopia's Supreme Court by the country's parliament in a wave of appointments for women in top government positions.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed nominated Meaza, the country's chief of staff announced. The Ethiopian leader has pushed for more female representation in his Cabinet.

Africa

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Eastern Africa

Ethiopia

Females (demographic group)

Gender equality

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Politics

US federal court system

US federal government

US Supreme Court

"She brings a track record of competence and relevant experience to the role," Abiy's top aide, Fitsum Arega, said on Twitter, adding that her position signaled the country's move toward "gender parity" in key leadership positions.

Meaza has been an adviser on gender and women's rights at the UN Economic Commission for Africa based in Ethiopia's capital of Addis Ababa.

She founded the Ethiopian Women Lawyers Association and served as a High Court judge.

Meaza's appointment comes a week after Ethiopia elected Sahle-Work Zewde as its first woman President, a move lauded as setting new standards for female leadership in the African nation.

Women make up half of the country's ministerial positions following a Cabinet reshuffle by Abiy, who leads Ethiopia's government and policy.

Abiy, Africa's youngest head of government at age 42, has embarked on liberal reforms since taking office in April.

He honored an agreement that ended a 20-year border war with neighboring Eritrea and freed journalists, bloggers and political prisoners jailed by previous administrations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Widespread Rain Continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

PACE offers assistance with health care open enrollment

Image

"An Evening With Hoosier Author, Phillip Gulley" Church of Christ in Linton Nov.4th 6pm

Image

Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley