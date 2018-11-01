The little girl awestruck by Michelle Obama's portrait went as her for Halloween

The little girl who went viral for being awestruck with Michelle Obama's portrait dressed as the former first lady this Halloween.

Earlier this year, then-2-year-old Parker Curry was photographed staring at Amy Sherald's portrait of Obama at the National Portrait Gallery, completely enthralled with the image towering over her.

Halloween Holidays and observances Michelle Obama Political Figures - US

When Halloween rolled around, Parker, now 3, stepped out for trick-or-treating dressed as Obama, complete with a gown that replicates the Milly dress that the first lady is wearing in her portrait, according to posts on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

BuzzFeed News was the first to report on Parker's costume choice.

Parker didn't hesitate when asked what she wanted to dress as for Halloween, her mother Jessica Curry told BuzzFeed.

Jessica Curry did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

According to BuzzFeed, Parker's dress was made by Alisha Welsh, who runs a small, family based company in New York making children's clothes and who had offered to make Parker her own Obama dress when she first went viral.

"She twirled in it. She danced in it," Jessica told the news outlet of the dress. "Running up to the houses she would pick up the front of the gown so she wouldn't get it dirty. It was so cute."

Curry told CNN in March that Parker "believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well."

"As a female and as a girl of color, it's really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it," she told CNN then.

That viral image of Parker entranced by Obama's portrait led to her coming face to face (and having a dance party) with her idol in real life and later an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."