Ryanair changes hand luggage rules ... again

Ryanair passengers are having to adapt to a new set of baggage rules.The Dublin-based airline on Thur...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 7:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 1, 2018 7:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ryanair passengers are having to adapt to a new set of baggage rules.

The Dublin-based airline on Thursday changed its baggage policy for the second time this year in an attempt to reduce delays.

According to a statement on the Ryanair website, passengers will now have to pay if they want to travel with a small suitcase.

Under previous rules introduced in January, passengers who had not paid for priority boarding were allowed to bring a "personal bag," such as a handbag, into the cabin, while a small suitcase could be checked in to the hold free of charge.

However departures suffered disruption as up to 120 bags were checked in at the airport ahead of each flight, reports the UK's Press Association.

In response, Ryanair has decided to end the free hold baggage offer.

Under the new policy, non-priority boarding passengers are still allowed to bring a "personal bag" into the cabin free of charge, but there will be a fee of €8 ($9) to check in a small suitcase weighing up to 10 kilograms (22 pounds).

Passengers who purchase priority boarding will still be allowed to bring a "personal bag" and a small suitcase onto the plane.

Ryanair says the new policy won't affect many of its customers, PA reports, as 30% of them buy priority boarding and another 30% bring only a "personal bag."

Passengers traveling with more luggage can still opt to pay €25 for up to 20kg, which was the cheapest check-in bag available under the old policy.

"Main benefits of this new policy will be reduced flight delays and cheaper checked bag option. Pack more liquids into a 10kg checked wheelie bag. Walk to the boarding gate 'hands free," reads the Ryanair statement.

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Police identify wanted man connected to Wednesday night shooting

Image

Widespread showers. Cold, gusty NE wind. High: 48°

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

Image

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Image

Truman House holding a fundraiser

Image

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

