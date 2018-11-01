World's oceans have absorbed 60% more heat than previously thought, study finds

A new study has found that the world's oceans absorbed 60% more heat per year than previously believed, findings that could have serious implications in the fight against climate change.

The research, published in the journal Nature Wednesday, suggests that the Earth is even more sensitive to fossil fuel emissions than experts thought.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Climate change Energy and environment Energy and utilities Environment and natural resources Landforms and ecosystems Oceans

Oceans absorb 90% of the excess heat trapped in the world's atmosphere, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

The paper's author, Laure Resplandy, said she and her colleagues found that the the oceans had absorbed significantly more heat than had been estimated in a landmark 2014 study from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Climate scientists say rising ocean temperatures have fueled more powerful storms and are killing off underwater wildlife like Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The study comes weeks after a dire report from the United Nations warned that humanity has just 10 years to act to avoid disastrous levels of global warming, urging governments to make "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society."

The UN report found that the the planet will reach the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030, precipitating the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people.

The ocean warming study, led by researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and Princeton University, is significant because it shows the Earth's climate on the whole is likely retaining more heat than previously thought.

Researchers found that the oceans have taken in 13 zettajoules of heat energy each year between 1991 and 2016. That's believed to be 150 times the amount of energy humans produce as electricity annually, according to a news release accompanying the study.

A zettajoule is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 joules. To put that in context, a 100 watt light bulb emits 100 joules per second.

The study was funded by NOAA's Climate Program Office and the Princeton Environmental Institute.