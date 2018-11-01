Clear

World's oceans have absorbed 60% more heat than previously thought, study finds

A new study has found that the world's oceans absorbed 60% more heat per year than previously believed, find...

Posted: Nov. 1, 2018 2:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A new study has found that the world's oceans absorbed 60% more heat per year than previously believed, findings that could have serious implications in the fight against climate change.

The research, published in the journal Nature Wednesday, suggests that the Earth is even more sensitive to fossil fuel emissions than experts thought.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Climate change

Energy and environment

Energy and utilities

Environment and natural resources

Landforms and ecosystems

Oceans

Oceans absorb 90% of the excess heat trapped in the world's atmosphere, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

The paper's author, Laure Resplandy, said she and her colleagues found that the the oceans had absorbed significantly more heat than had been estimated in a landmark 2014 study from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Climate scientists say rising ocean temperatures have fueled more powerful storms and are killing off underwater wildlife like Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The study comes weeks after a dire report from the United Nations warned that humanity has just 10 years to act to avoid disastrous levels of global warming, urging governments to make "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society."

The UN report found that the the planet will reach the crucial threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by as early as 2030, precipitating the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages for hundreds of millions of people.

The ocean warming study, led by researchers at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego and Princeton University, is significant because it shows the Earth's climate on the whole is likely retaining more heat than previously thought.

Researchers found that the oceans have taken in 13 zettajoules of heat energy each year between 1991 and 2016. That's believed to be 150 times the amount of energy humans produce as electricity annually, according to a news release accompanying the study.

A zettajoule is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 joules. To put that in context, a 100 watt light bulb emits 100 joules per second.

The study was funded by NOAA's Climate Program Office and the Princeton Environmental Institute.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute utility pole

Image

Police investigate Vigo County Shooting

Image

Trick or Treat...what will the weather bring us?

Image

The Goodwill Rotary Club drive

Image

Drugs are Spooky event held in Terre Haute

Image

Truman House holding a fundraiser

Image

The future of the Vigo County Backpack Program

Image

Dangerous candy reported in Casey

Image

Dalton Laney

Image

Sullivan football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley