Clear

Here's what Donald Trump will say on November 7

Fast forward one week with me: The 2018 midterm elections are (mostly) over. Democrats have ...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 7:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fast forward one week with me: The 2018 midterm elections are (mostly) over. Democrats have regained the House majority for the first time since 2010. Republicans have narrowly held onto their Senate majority, adding a single seat.

President Donald Trump holds a news conference to talk about the results -- and what they mean for him and his 2020 prospects. And he says this*:

Donald Trump

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Paul Ryan

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

US Senate

White House

"We always knew this was going to be a very tough election. Most presidents have lost huge numbers of seats in the House and Senate. When I first took office, many people said we would lose the House and Senate. And lose them badly. Many presidents have suffered far greater losses in their first midterm election. Remember that we held the Senate yesterday. Maybe if those guys in the House had stuck a little closer to me, we might have held the House too. So true. So, all in all, this election is far better than the fake news media and the so-called experts were saying. And we still have control of the Senate, so important, so we can keep appointing conservatives judges to the federal bench."

*Yes, this is a thought experiment. We don't know, exactly, what will happen on Tuesday night. Democrats could win the House and the Senate. Republicans could keep their majorities in both. But a split -- Democratic House, Republican Senate -- is, without question, the most likely scenario based on history and all the available polling data we have.

And if you have ANY doubt that Trump would throw House Republicans under the bus if/when they lose the majority, the President's tweet Wednesday directed at outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan following Ryan's criticism of his birthright citizenship announcement should clear that up nicely. Trump tweeted:

"Paul Ryan should be focusing on holding the Majority rather than giving his opinions on Birthright Citizenship, something he knows nothing about! Our new Republican Majority will work on this, Closing the Immigration Loopholes and Securing our Border!"

Also remember that Trump is not someone who often takes blame -- for, well, anything. (Remember him saying recently that even if Republicans get a shellacking this November, it won't be his fault?) He's also not someone who has experienced loss in the political context. He's run one race and he won it. While his name isn't on the ballot next week, there is no doubt that many people will blame Trump. And he won't like it.

Asked Wednesday by reporters, Trump said he won't blame Ryan or "anybody" if Republicans lose the House. If you believe that, I have a hot company named Theranos you might be interested in.

The Point: This election -- win or lose -- will be a major moment for Trump's presidency. And we all know how he reacts to bad news. (Not well.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

One person killed after Knox County police chase

Image

Students take part in Red Ribbon Week

Image

Junior Crime Stoppers launches on Thursday

Image

Four years later, local parents look for their answers in their daughter's death

Image

The ISU Community Garden has closed for the season

Image

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley