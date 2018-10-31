Clear

CMS administrator says this year's scariest Halloween costume is 'Medicare for all'

The administrator of the nation's federal health insurance programs tweeted a Halloween-themed message bashi...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 8:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 8:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The administrator of the nation's federal health insurance programs tweeted a Halloween-themed message bashing "Medicare-for-all," a policy pushed by some Democrats.

Seema Verma, who runs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, wrote Wednesday on Twitter: "The year's scariest Halloween costume goes to..."

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government health insurance

Halloween

Health and medical

Health care

Health insurance

Holidays and observances

Insurance

Medicare

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Single-payer health insurance

Social assistance and welfare

Society

US Democratic Party

US political parties

The tweet then featured an image of an individual wearing a T-shirt with the words "MEDICARE FOR ALL" printed across the front.

"Medicare-for-all" is a proposal that would broaden Medicare, which provides coverage for seniors and some people with disabilities, to all Americans in an effort to reduce the uninsured rate.

The idea has been widely embraced by progressives such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with the Democrats and is one of the driving forces behind its current momentum. He rolled out a proposal during his unsuccessful 2016 presidential bid and introduced a new "Medicare-for-all" health care bill last fall with a third of the Senate Democratic caucus by his side.

However, the policy has been widely criticized by Republicans -- including President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump penned an op-ed in USA Today, where he said "Medicare-for-all" would "eviscerate" Medicare.

"In practice, the Democratic Party's so-called Medicare for All would really be Medicare for None," Trump wrote in the op-ed. "Under the Democrats' plan, today's Medicare would be forced to die."

Sanders soon responded with his own op-ed in USA Today highlighting the benefits of a single-payer health insurance system.

"It would guarantee everyone could get the health care they need without going into debt at far lower cost than the current dysfunctional system," he wrote.

Verma has previously vocalized her opposition to shifting to a "Medicare-for-all" system. In a speech on October 16, she called it "a bad idea" and pointed to its potential for a hefty price tag, which she said has been projected to be "as high as $32 trillion."

"The reason people are calling for 'Medicare-for-All' is not because the ACA has worked in remedying what ails our system, but because it has not," Verma said in her prepared remarks at a conference on Medicare, referring to the Affordable Care Act, the 2010 health care law popularly known as Obamacare.

"But their solution is literally to do more of what's not working. It's like the man who has a pounding headache, who then takes a hammer to his head to make it go away," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central

Image

Barr-Reeve volleyball

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

One person killed after Knox County police chase

Image

Students take part in Red Ribbon Week

Image

Junior Crime Stoppers launches on Thursday

Image

Four years later, local parents look for their answers in their daughter's death

Image

The ISU Community Garden has closed for the season

Image

Drizzle, fog, and rain - a truly Halloween forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley