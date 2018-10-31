Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear
Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- In their final face-to-face Oval Office meeting, President Donald Trump blamed former White House Counsel Don McGahn for Robert Mueller's appointment, sources close to McGahn tell CNN. The President had surprised McGahn months ago in announcing McGahn's planned departure over Twitter.

-- Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and was later dismembered, the chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul said Wednesday. This was done as part of a premeditated plan, according to a statement by the chief prosecutor's office.

-- Trump went on the attack against House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday, saying Ryan "knows nothing about" birthright citizenship and "should be focusing on holding the Majority" in the House of Representatives "rather than giving his opinions" on the issue.

-- Authorities started allowing relatives to identify personal belongings of the 189 passengers who were killed after Indonesian Lion Air flight 610 crashed on Monday. Items fished out of the sea included wallets and other personal effects, including a child's Hello Kitty purse.

-- The Pittsburgh shooting suspect has been indicted on 44 federal charges, most of which are punishable by death. Included are 11 counts each of obstruction of the free exercise of religious belief resulting in death.

-- Megyn Kelly's 9 a.m. show may have been canceled last week, but her contract with NBC goes through 2020. That means NBC could be forced to pay out the rest of her three-year contract, which is reportedly worth $69 million.

-- Authorities have charged a North Carolina mother with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old son after he was swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Florence.

-- All hail the queen of Halloween, Mrs. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. This year Bey paid homage to fellow singer Toni Braxton, donning a pixie wig to recreate Braxton's famous self-titled 1993 album.

