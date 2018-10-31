Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Knox County police chase leaves one person dead Full Story

Steve King does not represent Iowa's values

Election Day is a week away. America has a lot to gain -- and lose -- at the ballot box this year.My ...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 5:08 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 5:08 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Election Day is a week away. America has a lot to gain -- and lose -- at the ballot box this year.

My home state of Iowa is no exception. This is particularly true in Iowa's 4th Congressional District where Democrat J.D. Scholten challenges eight-term congressman Steve King.

Continents and regions

Discrimination

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Iowa

Midwestern United States

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

Steve King (Politician)

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US House of Representatives

I am an Iowan. I am a Republican. Steve King does not represent my values. It's time to vote him out of office.

Steve King has become an Iowa political staple over the past two decades. The Iowa congressman has held office since 2002, first elected to the 5th Congressional District. He represents some 755,000 Iowans, roughly 90% of whom are white.

Steve King is no stranger to controversy -- so much so that he has received praise from David Duke, an outspoken white nationalist and former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard.

Such acclaim is well merited, too. King has a long track record of pushing white nationalist talking points during his tenure in Congress.

In 2016, for instance, the congressman earned national criticism for openly displaying the Confederate flag on his desk.

He has floated the idea of building an electrified fence that "would not kill somebody" but would keep Mexicans out, with the dehumanizing justification that "we do that with livestock all the time."

That same year, King proposed legislation to block American hero and abolitionist Harriet Tubman from replacing Andrew Jackson -- former president and prolific slave owner -- on the $20 bill.

Last year, King seized the national spotlight yet again after questioning which "subgroups" have contributed more to the advancement of civilization than whites.

In a recent interview with Unzensuriert, an Austrian site that publishes what many call far-right propaganda, King further cemented his legacy as one of America's most openly racist lawmakers. He lamented that "Western civilization is on the decline," adding that "diversity is not a strength."

And earlier this month, for seemingly no rational reason at all, King endorsed Faith Goldy, Toronto's nationalist candidate for mayor who has claimed that Canada is threatened by "white genocide," tweeting that she was "Pro Western Civilization and a fighter for our values."

More than a national embarrassment, King's hate-spew has real world consequences. Whether it's racism, sexism, or any other number of disgraceful isms, every day that King remains a sitting member of Congress only further propagates and legitimizes hate.

A woman was killed by counterprotesting white supremacists chanting anti-Semitic and homophobic slogans in Charlottesville, Virginia, just last year.

And 11 Jews were violently gunned down at their synagogue in Pittsburgh last week.

Enough is enough.

Iowa has a lot to be proud of. We were one of the first states to legalize same-sex marriage. Hawkeyes lead the way in infrastructure and are among the top in health care access and education quality. All these factors contributed to Iowa claiming the No. 1 spot in US News' "Best State" rankings for 2018.

Steve King is nowhere on that list. He is a blemish on an otherwise admirable state. Iowa has a chance to rectify this problem come Tuesday. It's time to vote King out of office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley