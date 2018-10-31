Clear

Pittsburgh shooting suspect indicted on 44 charges -- 32 of which are punishable by death

The suspect in the ...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 3:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 3:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre faces 44 federal charges -- most of them death penalty offenses -- in the slaying of 11 worshippers during last weekend's Shabbat services, according to a grand jury filing released Wednesday.

Included are 11 counts each of obstruction of the free exercise of religious belief resulting in death and use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence, a conviction on any of which could be punishable by death, according to the indictment.

2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Anti-semitism

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Discrimination

Domestic terrorism

Hate crimes

Homicide

Indictments

International relations and national security

Law and legal system

Mass murder

Murder

National security

North America

Northeastern United States

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh

Racism and racial discrimination

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Terrorism

Terrorism and counter-terrorism

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Violence in society

Belief, religion and spirituality

Misc people

Robert Bowers

"Our investigation of these hate crimes continues," US Attorney Scott Brady said earlier this week. "Rest assured, we have a team of prosecutors working hard to ensure that justice is done."

The man accused of the crimes, Robert Bowers, 46, of Baldwin, was wounded at the scene of the shooting and was brought into federal court Monday in a wheelchair. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions.

He faces 10 other potential death penalty charges, according to the federal indictment:

  • Two counts of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury;
  • Eight counts of obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill and use of a dangerous weapon, resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer.

In total, 32 of the charges are punishable by death, according to the indictment.

The remaining charges are use of a firearm during a crime of violence (two counts), possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (nine counts) and obstruction of the free exercise of religious beliefs involving use of a dangerous weapons and resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer (one count).

A conviction on the non-death penalty charges are each punishable by 20 years or life in prison. The suspect also faces millions of dollars in potential fines and restitution, if convicted.

Bowers is accused of targeting the Saturday morning services at the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood after making anti-Semitic posts online. He also said he wanted to kill Jews during his shootout with police, authorities say.

Four police officers were wounded trying to apprehend Bowers, who stands accused of shooting three of the wounded officers. Two civilians were also wounded.

The indictment on multiple occasions cites the trial of the shooter in the 2015 racially driven slayings of black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina, church. The massacre was prosecuted as a hate crime.

Bowers is being held without bond until his preliminary hearing, which is slated for Thursday.

Several of his alleged victims were laid to rest this week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley