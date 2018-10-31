Clear

Beyoncé lets it flow as 'Phoni Braxton' for Halloween

We might never breathe again after seeing Beyoncé's Halloween costume this year.The singer paid homa...

We might never breathe again after seeing Beyoncé's Halloween costume this year.

The singer paid homage to fellow singer Toni Braxton, who ruled the airwaves in the 1990s, and sent many a woman to the salon in search of her short, chic hairstyle.

Bey donned a pixie wig to recreate Braxton's famous self-titled 1993 album -- calling it "Phoni Braxton" -- for a series of photos she posted on her official Instagram account Tuesday.

"Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops," the caption read on one. "Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

The photos were accompanied by the originals, so fans could make the comparison.

Braxton was just one of many fans of the look.

She shared a side-by-side shot of her and Beyoncé on her Instagram, writing, "Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover?"

"I LOVE IT, Such a superstar!," Braxton wrote. "Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween."

