Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha vows to continue father's Leicester City legacy

The son of the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has vowed to develop his father's work at ...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The son of the late Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has vowed to develop his father's work at the club and in football.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha's father was killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Football (Soccer)

Leicester City FC

Premier League

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The son immediately flew to the UK from Thailand and on Monday was pictured being comforted by Leicester striker Jamie Vardy at the memorial of flowers, shirts and scarves that has been left outside the club's ground.

"He has left me with a legacy and I will do everything I can to carry on his big dreams and visions," Srivaddhanaprabha wrote on Instagram, his first public message since his father's death.

"For a long time, my father taught me to be strong and to take care of my family. He had a way of teaching me about life and work without making it seem like a lesson.

"He was my mentor and role model."

Healing a broken city after 'horrific time for everybody'

Big mission

On Leicester's website Aiyawatt is currently listed as the club's vice-chairman, while his brother Apichet is an executive director.

"What happened made me realize how important my Dad was to many people all over the world and I'm touched by how many people kept him close to their hearts," Aiyawatt's message continued.

"I'm extremely proud to have such an extraordinary father. From him, I have received a very big mission and legacy to pass on and I intend to do just that."

Mahrez pays tribute to Leicester owner after scoring winner for Man City

Aiyawatt has previously assisted his father in his role with the club, reportedly advising him not to sack former manager Nigel Pearson towards the end of the 2014/15 Premier League season.

Leicester avoided relegation that year, and during the summer replaced Pearson with Claudio Ranieri, who led the club to its fairytale Premier League title the following season.

"Aiyawatt is massively involved in the club," journalist and Foxes fan Geoff Peters told CNN Sport.

"He knows the club, he knows the inner workings of it, he's deeply embedded in it. He's very much an integral part of the family working at this football club."

Although Leicester's Carabao Cup game against Southampton was postponed on Tuesday, the league game away at Cardiff City will go ahead as planned this Saturday.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

There will be a minute's silence at all the weekend's Premier League games.

