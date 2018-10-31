Connecticut GOP state candidate faces accusations of anti-Semitic ad

A Republican state candidate faces accusations of sending out a flier attacking his opponent with anti-Semitic undertones and is standing by his mailer, despite his state party's rebuke of the ad.

A flier sent to voters Monday from Republican candidate Ed Charamut's campaign attacks his opponent, Democratic state Rep. Matthew Lesser, arguing he would be bad for senior citizens. But the ad features a cartoon-like image of Lesser, who is Jewish, with a wide-eyed grin, clutching a wad of $100 bills.

The mailer comes after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, which police have deemed a hate crime. It was the deadliest anti-Semitic incident in US history and has renewed scrutiny of anti-Semitism in the US.

The Anti-Defamation League's Connecticut branch told The Hartford Courant that the "juxtaposition of a Jewish candidate for office and money in this manner suggests an age-old anti-Semitic trope."

Charamut defended the flier in an email to the Courant Tuesday, telling the newspaper that "those wishing to portray a graphic illustration as something hateful are completely wrong."

"I reject hate speech in all its forms," Charamut wrote to the paper. "The mailer draws a stark contrast between myself and Matt Lesser."

After calling the criticism "false outrage" in an interview with the Courant, the state party chair J.R. Romano amended his previous comments, saying in a written statement provided to the newspaper that the image should be "recognized as offensive."

"I had the opportunity to discuss some of the context of the recent mailer sent by candidate Ed Charamut involving State Representative Matt Lesser," he said in his statement to the Courant. "Several things have come into perspective from conversations with Jewish friends, including Jewish Republicans. In a race with a Jewish candidate, this image should be recognized as offensive, raising classic anti-Semitic tropes. It cannot be justified. I personally would not have approved this mailer, and I am grateful that the party did not approve it."

Romano said in his statement to the Courant that he has requested to sit down with the ADL to "broaden my understanding of and sensitivity to anti-Semitism."

Lesser told The Washington Post that the mailer "uses imagery that's been used to vilify the Jewish people for hundreds of years, and grossly caricatured my face and has me clutching a pile of money."

"That's as explicitly anti-Semitic as anything can be," he told the newspaper.

The ADL found last year that anti-Semitic incidents rose almost 60%, the largest single-year increase on record.