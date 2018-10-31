Clear

Boston celebrates Red Sox championship with duck boat parade

Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Celebratory Red Sox fans and an armada of duck boats are covering the streets of Boston on Wednesday in what has become a nearly annual tradition for the city.

The Red Sox won the World Series on Sunday night over the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the team's fourth title in the last 15 years and the city's 11th pro-sports title since 2001.

American League East Division

Automotive industry

Baseball

Baseball and softball

Boston

Boston Red Sox

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Marine transportation

Marine vessels

Massachusetts

MLB

MLB American League

Motor vehicles

North America

Northeastern United States

Parades and marches

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

United States

At this point, the Boston championship parade is hardly a rare sight.

To celebrate, Red Sox players, coaches, officials and their families are riding in and atop duck boats, the amphibious vehicles that often ferry tourists around the city.

The parade route began at Lansdowne Street and travels through Boylston Street past Boston Common, then ends near City Hall.

Can you feel the excitement? (Related question: Are you a Yankees fan?)

The parade features all the team's stars, including Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Retired greats, including beloved slugger David "Big Papi" Ortiz, raised the championship trophy, too.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, for one, is pumped.

"Boston has certainly set a new tone around celebrations," Walsh said. "We are a city of champions, so let's celebrate like champions."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley