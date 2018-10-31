Clear

Joe Donnelly says he has minority staffers, 'but' they've done well

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly from Indiana awkwardly touted minority staff members during a debate Tuesday ni...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:27 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 12:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly from Indiana awkwardly touted minority staff members during a debate Tuesday night, seeming to suggest they succeeded despite their race or ethnicity.

"Our state director is Indian-American, but he does an amazing job," he said. "Our director of all constituent services, she's African-American, but she does an even more incredible job than you can ever imagine."

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Joe Donnelly

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Congress

US Senate

Donnelly is one of the Senate's most endangered incumbents. He is facing Republican challenger Mike Braun in next week's midterm election.

His comment Tuesday night came in the context of a question about diversity.

"We want everybody to have a chance in Indiana and in America, and my offices reflect that -- both on the campaign side and on the Senate side," he said as he began his answer.

After highlighting the two staffers, Donnelly continued: "It isn't their race or their religion, it's the incredible person that they are. But at the same time, they have to have a chance. They have to have an opportunity, and that's my responsibility. And I've done it in every office I've had, and I've done it in every campaign I've had, because my campaigns and our Senate office should reflect the face of Indiana."

In a statement Wednesday, Donnelly said he'd used the wrong word.

"I misspoke," he said. "I meant to say 'and' instead of 'but.' That would have communicated what I have tried to do my entire life: that I make a habit to seek out and promote people of color for both my campaign and official staff."

Donnelly's diversity gaffe was reminiscent of Mitt Romney, then the Republican nominee for president, in 2012 awkwardly touting his efforts to hire women by saying he had "binders full of women."

Republicans highlighted Donnelly's use of the word "but" as clips spread rapidly on social media.

"Holy cats. Watch this clip. I can't believe how terrible this is," tweeted Josh Holmes, a top political adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Democrats, meanwhile, were more agitated by Donnelly suggesting he was open to Trump's calls for an end to birthright citizenship. Responding to the possibility that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham may introduce legislation to end birthright citizenship, Donnelly said, "We have to look at this legislation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley