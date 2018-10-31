Clear

People are petitioning the White House to move Halloween to Saturdays

Americans long have used petitions to try to solve the nation's thorniest problems, and now a really weighty...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 12:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Americans long have used petitions to try to solve the nation's thorniest problems, and now a really weighty issue has landed atop the stack: moving Halloween to the weekend.

The change.org petition, addressed to President Donald Trump, wants the US to celebrate Halloween on the last Saturday of October instead of October 31. Nearly 40,000 people had signed it by midmorning Tuesday.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Halloween

Holidays and observances

US federal government

White House

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

"It's time for a safer, longer, stress-free celebration!" reads the petition, created by the Halloween & Costume Association. "Let's move Halloween to the last Saturday of October!"

Holidays can be moved. For instance, Congress in 1968 declared that certain holidays -- Memorial Day, Labor Day and Columbus Day among them -- would take place on designated Mondays, thus creating a series of three-day weekends.

But Halloween is not a federal holiday, and the White House is under no obligation to do anything with the petition -- though cementing a calendar change may not actually be its organizers' intention.

What this is really about

A closer look reveals the petition's real aim may be to get people talking about safety on Halloween.

It's chock full of safety tips for the candy-filled day. The petition:

• reminds parents to talk to their kids about safety before they go out trick-or-treating;

• tells kids to carry a flashlight and a wear a costume with reflective materials;

• urges families to come up with a pre-planned route that children will take and asks that they stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks;

• and asks parents to trick-or-treat with their children, for safety and family bonding.

Presidential appeals

Responding to popular petitions became a thing during the Obama administration, which offered a reply to every petition on the White House website with at least 5,000 signatures. That meant the Obama White House answered questions including whether the US had contact with aliens (no) and whether the government would build a Death Star (also, no).

The Trump White House has a petition page online, too, and promises "an official update" within 60 days after a petition reaches 100,000 signatures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley