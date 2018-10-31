All the guns used in Saturday's massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue had been purchased legally, a federal official said Wednesday.
Authorities allege Robert Bowers opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue as three congregations gathered to celebrate Shabbat services Saturday morning, killing 11 people and injuring six others in what's believed to the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.
2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Anti-semitism
Continents and regions
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Crimes against persons
Criminal offenses
Discrimination
Domestic terrorism
Firearms
Hate crimes
Homicide
International relations and national security
Mass murder
Misc people
Murder
National security
North America
Northeastern United States
Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh
Racism and racial discrimination
Robert Bowers
Shootings
Societal issues
Society
Terrorism
Terrorism and counter-terrorism
The Americas
United States
Unrest, conflicts and war
Violence in society
Weapons and arms
Bowers used a Colt AR-15 rifle and three Glock .357 handguns during the attack, police have said.
All those guns were purchased legally, said Charlene Hennessy of the Philadelphia field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Earlier, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation said Bowers had legally purchased the three Glock .357s, but details about the AR-15's purchase weren't yet available.
Bowers was arrested Saturday after a shootout with police, authorities said, and made his first court appearance Monday. He faces at least 29 federal charges, including 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, plus 11 counts of using a firearm to commit murder.
Bowers is detained without bond. His next court date is Thursday.
Related Content
- Guns used in Pittsburgh synagogue killings were legally bought, official says
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims identified
- Pittsburgh police: Active shooter situation near synagogue
- Just 3 months ago, the Pittsburgh synagogue's rabbi lamented gun violence and failure to tackle it
- 11 people were gunned down at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Here are their stories
- Pennsylvania candidates cancel campaign events after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- Trump says Pittsburgh synagogue should have had armed guards
- Here's how the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue unfolded
- Trump heads to Pittsburgh in wake of synagogue massacre