Clear

A new campaign is asking all Americans to show up for Shabbat this weekend and fight anti-Semitism

A new campaign is encouraging Americans of all faiths to visit synagogues for Shabbat services Friday and Sa...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 10:54 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 10:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A new campaign is encouraging Americans of all faiths to visit synagogues for Shabbat services Friday and Saturday as a show of strength and love against hate.

Launched by the American Jewish Committee, a global Jewish advocacy organization, the #ShowUpForShabbat campaign is a reaction to last Saturday's massacre, when 11 worshipers were gunned down at a synagogue in one of Pittsburgh's most vibrant Jewish communities.

Anti-semitism

Discrimination

Jewish people

Minority and ethnic groups

Racism and racial discrimination

Societal issues

Society

"I encourage all members of the Jewish community and all people of conscience across our country to join me," AJC CEO David Harris said in a statement. "What could be a more fitting response to the terror in Pittsburgh?"

"We are determined to ensure that love triumphs over hate, good over evil, unity over division. That's our America."

Shabbat, Judaism's traditional day of rest, is observed from Friday evening to Saturday evening. Its rituals include prayer, family gatherings and festive meals.

The campaign is also asking elected officials, religious and civic leaders and other community allies to show up. It's telling synagogues to expect an influx of attendees during their Shabbat services and asking them to provide explanatory programming for newcomers.

CNN has reached out to AJC for further comment and is waiting to hear back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

Image

Jim Shaw Classic

Image

North Vermillion football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley