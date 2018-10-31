Clear

Facebook results; Airbus delivery issues; Samsung warning

1. Facebook results: Investors appear to be shrugging off disappointing revenue and user gr...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 7:53 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 7:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

1. Facebook results: Investors appear to be shrugging off disappointing revenue and user growth numbers from Facebook (FB).

The social media company reported Tuesday that third quarter revenue jumped 33% to $13.73 billion, less than expected. User growth figures also missed estimates.

Apple Inc

Banking, finance and investments

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Financial markets and investing

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

General Motors

Labor and employment

Labor sector performance

Real estate

Real estate sector performance

Securities trading

Stock indexes

Stock markets

General Electric Co

Samsung Group

Facebook

Airbus SAS

Computer equipment

Computer science and information technology

Consumer products

Semiconductors

Technology

Company revenues

But it wasn't all bad news: Earnings per share of $1.76 topped Wall Street's estimates, and Facebook stock was up 4% before the bell on Wednesday.

Facebook estimated that over 2.6 billion people now use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger each month. More than 2 billion people use at least one of these Facebook-owned apps each day on average.

2. Airbus falling short? Airbus acknowledged Wednesday that meeting its 2018 delivery target will be "a greater stretch" following engine shortages and "internal industrial challenges."

"Even though we delivered more aircraft than a year earlier, we still have a lot to do to meet our commitments," said outgoing CEO Tom Enders.

Enders will hand over to Guillaume Faury, the head of the company's Commercial Aircraft division, in April next year.

Net income jumped sharply to €957 million ($1.1 billion) in the third quarter. Shares in Airbus (EADSF) were 1.4% higher on Wednesday.

Watch CNNMoney's 'Markets Now' today at 12:45 p.m. ET

3. Samsung warning: Samsung reported bumper profits on Wednesday, but struck a cautious note about the future.

The South Korean conglomerate made 17.6 trillion won ($15.6 billion) in operating profit for the three months ended in September. That's a jump of 20.9% from the same period last year and Samsung's highest quarterly earnings ever.

But it said it doesn't expect the party to last.

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Samsung expects overall earnings across the company to decline as it enters a period of weak seasonality for the semiconductor market," it said in the statement.

Shares in Samsung (SSNLF) were flat.

4. Global market overview: US stock futures were pointing higher.

European markets opened up, following a positive session in Asia.

The Dow closed 1.8% higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 1.6%.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

5. Earnings and economics: Anthem (ANTM), Clorox (CLX), Estee Lauder (EL), Garmin (GRMN), General Motors (GM), GNC Holdings (GNC), Kellogg (K), Sprint (S) and Yum! Brands (YUM) will release earnings before the open.

Allstate (ALL), Churchill Downs (CHDN), Express Scripts (ESRX), Extended Stay America (STAY), Fitbit (FIT), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC), Sturm Ruger (RGR) and Zynga (ZNGA) will follow after the close.

A report on US crude inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Ford (F) and Baidu (BIDU) announced Wednesday that they plan to start testing autonomous vehicles together on Beijing roads by the end of the year.

Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot every afternoon. Sign up now!

6. Coming this week:

Wednesday — Allstate (ALL), Anthem (ANTM), Yum! Brands (YUM), Dine Brands (DIN), Express Scripts (ESRX), Clorox (CLX), General Motors (GM), Fitbit (FIT) earnings
Thursday — Apple (AAPL), AMC Networks (AMC), Progressive (PGR), CBS Corp. (CBS), Cigna (CI), Starbucks (SBUX), Shake Shack (SHAK), Kraft Heinz (KHC), GoPro (GPRO), Wayfair (W), IHeartMedia (IHRTQ), and Spotify (SPOT) earnings
Friday — Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), Newell Brands (NWL), United States Steel Corp (X), MSG Networks (MSGN), and Seagate Technology (STX) earnings; Jobs report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

Image

Jim Shaw Classic

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Next Step Recovery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley