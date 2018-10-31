Clear

Halloween 2018 by the numbers

$9 billion...

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 4:19 AM
Updated: Oct. 31, 2018 4:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

$9 billion: Total Halloween consumer spending expected for 2018, according to the National Retail Federation.

175 million: Americans planning to celebrate Halloween this year.

41.1 million: Potential trick-or-treaters aged 5-14, according to the US Census Bureau.

$86.79: Average amount Americans will spend on Halloween festivities.

69,340: Acres of pumpkins harvested in the United States in 2017.

52: Years since the premiere of the classic TV special, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown!"

3.8 million: Children who plan to dress as their favorite princesses this year. 2.2 million will don Batman's cowl, and another 1.9 million will go as characters from the "Star Wars" franchise.

20: Percent of celebrators who plan to dress their pets in costumes, up 4% from 2017. Millennials (25-34) are the most likely to dress up their pets. For scary cats and dogs, the costume to beat is a pumpkin.

10.7: Percent of adults who plan to be a witch this Halloween.

752.2 million: Box office earnings of horror movies in 2018.

77.5 million: Opening numbers for Universal's "Halloween," the 11th film in the horror franchise. The debut marks the biggest opening ever for the 45-year-old series.

$6.9 million: Amount spent on pumpkin spice products since August 25, according to Nielsen.

More than 1,200: Recognized species of bats, according to Britannica.com.

42.7: Percentage of those surveyed by the National Confectioners Association who said they eat the narrow white part of a piece of candy corn first.

Sources: National Retail Foundation, U.S. Census Bureau, IMDB, Nielsen, and CandyUSA.

