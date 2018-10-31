Clear

Denmark accuses Iran of political 'assassination plot' on its soil

Danish authorities have accused the Iranian agents of attempting to carry out a plot to assassinate an Irani...

Danish authorities have accused the Iranian agents of attempting to carry out a plot to assassinate an Iranian-Arab opposition figure on Danish soil.

The alleged attack had meant to target the leader of the Danish branch of the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), Danish Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne Møller Ege told CNN.

The group, which Iran classifies as a terror organization, advocates for an independent Arab state within the Iranian province of Khuzestan.

Denmark has summoned Iran's ambassador, Morteza Moradian, following the alleged "assassination" attempt by an Iranian intelligence agency, which the Nordic country's foreign minister called "completely unacceptable."

"An Iranian intelligence agency has planned an assassination on Danish soil. This is completely unacceptable. In fact, the gravity of the matter is difficult to describe. That has been made crystal clear to the Iranian ambassador in Copenhagen today," Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, said in a statement released Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry says it will be discussing "the issue of an Iranian intelligence agency's illegal activities in Europe" with international allies.

Iran blamed ASMLA for carrying out an attack at the end of September which targeted an Iranian military parade, leaving at least 29 people dead and wounding more than 70 others.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had summoned its ambassadors in the Netherlands and Denmark after that incident, as well as and British charge d'affaires, saying Tehran expressed "severe protest" over those countries for hosting "members of a terrorist group that was behind the terror attack in Ahvaz."

Iran 'strongly' rejects claim

Iran "strongly" dismissed the claim made by Denmark Tuesday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi dismissed the claim and said it was in line "with the enemies' plots and conspiracies against the good and ever-growing Iran-Europe relations under present grave and special conditions," according to state-run IRNA news.

Denmark will push for new EU-wide sanctions against Iran following the suspected assassination attempt, the ministry confirmed to CNN, adding that the government would be discussing "the issue of an Iranian intelligence agency's illegal activities in Europe" with international allies.

Following an address by the Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, the ministry also said that its ambassador to Iran had been recalled from Tehran for consultations.

Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen expressed his concern over the incident via Twitter, stating that "it is totally unacceptable that Iran or any other foreign state plans assassinations on Danish soil," reiterating that "further actions against Iran will be discussed in the EU."

Western support

European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic, told CNN that the organization is "following the reports and are in contact with the Danish authorities. At this stage, this issue is being directly dealt with by the member state in question."

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has called the incident "deeply concerning," affirming that the UK is "with Denmark all the way".

Rasmussen took to Twitter to thank the UK government for its support, posting a picture of his meeting with British Prime minister Theresa May and saying Denmark would work "in close collaboration" with the UK and other countries to "stand up to Iran."

