Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc planned 'terrorist attack' since July, DOJ says

A man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats had been planning to send the explosive devices for months, the Department of Justice says.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Geoffrey S. Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said the FBI found documents on some of suspect Cesar Sayoc's electronic devices that had the victims' addresses and discovered that he made internet searches "related to his targets."

"Metadata from the electronic devices indicates that the defendant started planning the attack as early as July 2018," Berman wrote in a letter to Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres, who is presiding over Sayoc's case in Florida.

Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Florida, is facing five federal charges: interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers.

He could receive up to 48 years in prison if convicted.

On Monday, Sayoc appeared in court for the first time since his arrest and was formally read his charges. Daniel Aaronson, an attorney for Sayoc, has said he intends to plead not guilty.

Berman, who also called Sayoc's actions a "domestic terrorist attack," is requesting Sayoc's case be transferred to New York and that he remain in custody pending trial.

"There are no conditions that could adequately protect the public from the defendant and assure his appearance in Manhattan for trial," Berman wrote.

A pretrial detention hearing and status conference on Sayoc's removal to New York has been set for Friday.

Last week, authorities intercepted 14 packages Sayoc sent through the US mail system, officials said. None of the devices detonated, and no one was injured. Another package that appears identical to the others was sent to CNN's worldwide headquarters in Atlanta, but it was intercepted Monday at an off-site screening facility.

Among his alleged targets were former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former US Attorney General Eric Holder, California Senator Kamala Harris, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and California Rep. Maxine Waters.