Clear

Google X head resigns following harassment allegations

The director of Alphabet's experimental research and development department, Google X, has resigned followin...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The director of Alphabet's experimental research and development department, Google X, has resigned following last week's New York Times report that claimed he had sexually harassed a job applicant. Richard DeVaul is leaving without any exit package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The New York Times story claimed Google paid some executives, such as Android creator Andy Rubin, generous compensation packages worth millions of dollars after learning of harassment allegations.

Alphabet Inc

Companies

X Lab

Google Inc

New York Times Co

Resignations

The story of DeVaul's resignation was first reported by Axios.

DeVaul had been at the company for more than seven years and worked on "moonshot" projects like the Loon internet-connectivity balloon. Before Google, DeVaul worked at Apple as a senior prototype scientist.

According to the New York Times report, DeVaul propositioned a woman who was applying to work at the company. Google did not offer her the job, and she reported the incident to its HR department two years later. The company told the New York Times that it took "appropriate corrective actions" after receiving the complaint.

In a statement to the Times, DeVaul said he was sorry for the "error of judgement."

CNN wasn't immediately able to reach DeVaul for comment late Tuesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees following the Times' report, emphasizing the company's commitment to "a safe and inclusive workplace." The letter did not mention any of the accused executives by name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

Image

Jim Shaw Classic

Image

North Vermillion football

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Next Step Recovery

Image

Terre Haute high schooler receives letter jacket

Image

Stitch-by-Stitch: Old fashioned skills in an automated world

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley