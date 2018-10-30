Clear

North Carolina high sophomore killed by schoolmate 'had a heart of gold,' parents say

The mother of a North Carolina high school sophomore who police said was shot ...

The mother of a North Carolina high school sophomore who police said was shot by another student said her son "was going to be very successful, had he had the chance."

Bobby McKeithen, a 16-year-old at Butler High School in Matthews, was fatally shot by Jatwan Craig Cuffie, a 16-year-old freshman, after a fight in a hallway on Monday shortly after 7 a.m., Matthews police said. Jatwan, who was charged with first-degree murder, was held without bond after a court appearance on Tuesday.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Bobby's parents addressed the school system's assertion that the shooting was a result of bullying that spiraled out of control.

"As fear took over, a young person bought a gun to solve the problems," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told reporters after the shooting, without saying which student was bullied.

Bobby's father, also named Bobby McKeithen, told reporters his son was never a bully, and his friends and teachers will confirm that.

"Everybody always was attached to him because he was just laid back, he was cool, he was easy to get along with," the dad said.

The boy's mother, Ashley Mewborn, described the junior Bobby as "a sweet, loving, caring, compassionate young man who was going to be very successful, had he had the chance."

He loved sports and loved to dance, and he always took care of his siblings, she said.

"He had the biggest heart," she said. "He had a heart of gold. Everybody loved him, and he loved everybody."

McKeithen said he's learned since his son's death that Bobby and Jatwan had been feuding for days or more, and he questioned why he didn't learn about the feud until his son was dead.

He said officials told the family their son had passed "but nobody couldn't tell us that a situation was brewing? That part right there disturbs me," he said at the news conference.

He added: "We always want to wait 'til the situation's escalated, then we want to talk about it when we had maybe a week or two weeks ago that we could've addressed the situation, and nobody said nothing about it."

Matthews Police Capt. Stason Tyrrell has said the altercation was building up days before the shooting and that several people knew it might come to a head on Monday.

"We just didn't have that information until after it had happened," he said.

Officer Tim Aycock, a spokesperson for the Matthews Police Department, declined to address the bullying further after an inquiry Monday from CNN.

"We are looking into all possible aspects of what could have led up to this morning's tragedy that has impacted our community," he said in an email.

Joel Adelman, a public defender in Mecklenburg County who is representing Jatwan, could not be reached on Tuesday.

Jatwan did not enter a plea at Tuesday's hearing. A bond hearing is scheduled for November 7.

After the shooting, authorities found Jatwan with a teacher. The teenager, who admitted to the shooting, surrendered, Matthews police said.

Matthews police said the gun used in the shooting was stolen in August from a vehicle in Gaston County, North Carolina.

