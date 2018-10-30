Clear

Reese's created a machine to swap out all the Halloween treats you hate

Whether you hate tootsie rolls or licorice, the truth is we've all received Halloween candy we don't like. B...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 8:44 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Whether you hate tootsie rolls or licorice, the truth is we've all received Halloween candy we don't like. But this year, Reese's is coming to the rescue with their very own candy exchange machine.

"Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine" was first released to the public on Sunday, October 28, during a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, New York.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Consumer products

Hershey Co

Vending machines

Food and drink

Food products

Halloween

Holidays and observances

Kinds of foods and beverages

Packaged candy and desserts

Packaged foods

The machine allows people to trade in the candy they don't want for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

But why is Reese's helping us with our candy struggles this year?

Well, according to a recent survey commissioned by Reese's, 90% of Americans say that they have traded, or wish they could have traded, their unwanted candy on Halloween, Anna Lingeris, a spokeswoman for Reese's distributor Hershey, told CNN.

"As the #1 Halloween candy (with over half of candy buyers purchasing Reese's), Reese's has come up with a solution -- give us your unwanted candy, and we'll give you what you actually want -- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups," Lingeris said.

Unfortunately, New Yorkers will be the only ones getting their candy wishes granted this year.

This Wednesday at exactly 4 p.m., Reese's candy converter -- a huge orange machine you can't miss -- will be set up outside Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue in New York, and remain in place until 9 p.m. Reese's is expected to give out up to 10,000 peanut butter cups, Lingeris said.

Earlier this month, Hershey announced they are trying to find new ways to tempt customers with sweets, and maybe this candy exchange system will do the trick this Halloween.

Lingeris says she spent her Halloween eve answering the same question from multiple people, over, and over again: "When is the machine coming to my town?"

"This has been quite the day and we love the feedback from our fans," she said. "Maybe we will bring the Reese's Candy Exchange to other cities; stay tuned for Halloween 2019."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stitch-by-Stich: A forgotten skill in the modern world

Image

Rotary Club Vocational Award

Image

3rd and Maple billboard supports shooting victim

Image

Crisis intervention training

Image

Crawford County Election Security

Image

Local woman asks for help after typhoon devastates Saipan

Image

When will be the best night for trick or treating? Kevin explains

Image

Indiana's next level of defense

Image

Ashley Johnson sentenced

Image

Police find hundreds of pounds of drugs in massive bust

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley