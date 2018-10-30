The next chapter of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will have Naomi Watts at the center.
The pilot for the premium cable network's prequel has cast the "Gypsy" actress to star in the project from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.
Arts and entertainment
Celebrities
Naomi Watts
Television dramas
Television programming
Watts will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret in the drama pilot," according to HBO.
The pilot and potential series will be set thousands of years before the events seen in the mothership series, and chronicle the world's "descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," a description said.
Goldman will serve as showrunner on the series.
HBO ordered the pilot for the prequel back in June.
The final season of "Game of Thrones" is scheduled to air sometime in 2019.
Related Content
- Naomi Watts cast in 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot
- 'Game of Thrones' prequel gets pilot order at HBO
- 'Game of Thrones' stars tie the knot
- 'Game of Thrones' trailer drops some hints
- Dubai's royal family dominates racing's 'Game of Thrones'
- 'Game of Thrones' to officially end in 2019
- 'Game of Thrones' ice hotel opens in Lapland
- No new 'Game of Thrones' book this year
- 'Game of Thrones' reclaims best drama award at Emmy Awards
- 'Krypton' takes off as Superman-themed Syfy prequel