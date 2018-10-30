Clear

Naomi Watts cast in 'Game of Thrones' prequel pilot

The next chapter of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will have Naomi Watts at the center.The pilot for the pre...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 6:58 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The next chapter of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will have Naomi Watts at the center.

The pilot for the premium cable network's prequel has cast the "Gypsy" actress to star in the project from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.

Watts will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret in the drama pilot," according to HBO.

The pilot and potential series will be set thousands of years before the events seen in the mothership series, and chronicle the world's "descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," a description said.

Goldman will serve as showrunner on the series.

HBO ordered the pilot for the prequel back in June.

The final season of "Game of Thrones" is scheduled to air sometime in 2019.

