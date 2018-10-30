Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dow soars 432 points. The bull market's not over yet

October's market turmoil took an off-day Tuesday.The ...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

October's market turmoil took an off-day Tuesday.

The Dow soared more than 432 points, while the Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Investors were relieved to hear President Donald Trump comment Tuesday that he is willing to negotiate with China on a trade pact.

Banking, finance and investments

Bull market

Business, economy and trade

Financial markets and investing

Securities trading

Stock markets

Company activities and management

Company earnings

Financial performance and reports

Financial results

Economic indicators

Economy and economic indicators

Stock indexes

Markets tumbled Monday on fears that the Trump administration could impose a new round of Tariffs on China.

Some experts warn that the bull market is peaking. Big tech stocks are plunging as earnings growth has slowed, interest rates have risen and the threat of a longer China trade war has intensified. The S&P 500 fell 8% lower this month.

But Brian Belski, chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets, thinks there are many years left before things turn around.

"This has been the most doubted/hated bull market in history," Belski said.

"The business of America is business," he said. "Even after a nine-year run in the stock market," he added, "US companies are the best assets in the world."

Belski will join CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest to discuss the market on "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Belski and Quest will also discuss why tech stocks are getting crushed and which sectors he likes the most.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local woman asks for help after typhoon devastates Saipan

Image

When will be the best night for trick or treating? Kevin explains

Image

Indiana's next level of defense

Image

Ashley Johnson sentenced

Image

Police find hundreds of pounds of drugs in massive bust

Image

Local leaders respond to Alorica closing

Image

New company takes over Kellogg's building

Image

New jail study released

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley