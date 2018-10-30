Why investors are selling tech stocks

October's market turmoil took an off-day Tuesday.

The Dow soared more than 432 points, while the Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Investors were relieved to hear President Donald Trump comment Tuesday that he is willing to negotiate with China on a trade pact.

Markets tumbled Monday on fears that the Trump administration could impose a new round of Tariffs on China.

Some experts warn that the bull market is peaking. Big tech stocks are plunging as earnings growth has slowed, interest rates have risen and the threat of a longer China trade war has intensified. The S&P 500 fell 8% lower this month.

But Brian Belski, chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets, thinks there are many years left before things turn around.

"This has been the most doubted/hated bull market in history," Belski said.

"The business of America is business," he said. "Even after a nine-year run in the stock market," he added, "US companies are the best assets in the world."

