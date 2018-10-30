Clear

Why investors are selling tech stocks

Tech stocks like Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet have driven the bull market. CNN's Christine Romans explains why investors are now ditching tech.

October's market turmoil took an off-day Tuesday.

The Dow soared more than 432 points, while the Nasdaq and the broader S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Investors were relieved to hear President Donald Trump comment Tuesday that he is willing to negotiate with China on a trade pact.

Markets tumbled Monday on fears that the Trump administration could impose a new round of Tariffs on China.

Some experts warn that the bull market is peaking. Big tech stocks are plunging as earnings growth has slowed, interest rates have risen and the threat of a longer China trade war has intensified. The S&P 500 fell 8% lower this month.

But Brian Belski, chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets, thinks there are many years left before things turn around.

"This has been the most doubted/hated bull market in history," Belski said.

"The business of America is business," he said. "Even after a nine-year run in the stock market," he added, "US companies are the best assets in the world."

Belski will join CNN Business editor-at-large Richard Quest to discuss the market on "Markets Now" on Wednesday.

Belski and Quest will also discuss why tech stocks are getting crushed and which sectors he likes the most.

"Markets Now" streams live from the New York Stock Exchange every Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET. Hosted by CNN's business correspondents, the 15-minute program features incisive commentary from experts.

You can watch "Markets Now" at CNN.com/MarketsNow from your desk or on your phone or tablet. If you can't catch the show live, check out highlights online and through the Markets Now newsletter, delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

