Clear

Boy positive for meth after trick-or-treating

A 5-year-old boy tested positive for methamphetamine after wearing a set of fake vampire teeth while trick-or-treating.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 4:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 4:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tainted candy on Halloween night is the scariest part of the holiday for parents. Tainted fake teeth? Not so much a concern.

Well, not usually.

A 5-year-old boy in Galion, Ohio, tested positive for methaphetamine this week after trick-or-treating. But the boy said he hadn't put anything else in his mouth besides a pair of fake vampire teeth.

The Galion Police Department said in a statement they began investigating after a report that the boy had fallen sick on Sunday. They have sent the teeth to a lab for analysis.

Julia Pence, the boy's mother, said she rushed to the hospital after hearing he had a seizure.

"He was disoriented, he didn't know who was who and where he was at," Pence told CNN. "They told me that my son had methamphetamine in his urine."

And then they asked if the boy had been trick-or-treating.

"You could tell at the hospital that he was real high from whatever he ingested," she said. "He was really wired and kind of aggressive, had different mood swings. When we came home he was real tired, he was coming down from it."

But before you throw out your child's spooky Dracula accessories, know that police are calling this a rare occurrence.

"This is an oddity," Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield told CNN. "This is not something that happens all the time."

He said police have not received any further reports of sick kids since the town's trick-or-treating event Sunday afternoon.

As for tainted candy, Saterfield says it doesn't hurt for parents to be cautious, but they should be overly worried.

"This does not happen often," he said. "I think parents should always be concerned, looking at the candy. Look for anything that looks out of place, if the candy bag is open or ripped, throw it away."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

Image

Phase two of jail study released

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute