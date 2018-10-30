Clear

3 Indiana siblings are dead after a pickup truck hit them on their way to the school bus

Three siblings were killed Tuesday morning in rural Rochester, Indiana, when they were hit by a pickup truck...

Three siblings were killed Tuesday morning in rural Rochester, Indiana, when they were hit by a pickup truck as they crossed a road to get to their school bus, officials said.

Six-year-old twin boys and their 9-year-old sister were killed, Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Tony Slocum confirmed to CNN.

An 11-year-old student who is not related to the siblings was also struck by the pickup and was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, including multiple broken bones, according to Slocum. The child was conscious while being transported.

The 24-year-old woman who was driving a 2017 Toyota Tacoma was on the scene when police arrived, officials said.

No citations or charges have been issued at this time, Slocum said.

The incident occurred before dawn. The school bus was on a two-lane road when it stopped for the children, with the stop arm extended and the emergency lighting activated, police said.

The children were standing on the opposite side of the road and had stepped out to cross to the bus when they were hit by the Toyota.

"Our hearts go out to all involved, it's a pretty sad day here in Indiana," Slocum told CNN. "It's all our responsibilities to make sure our young people get to school safely, and return safely. When that stop arm is extended, by law, you're required to stop, and that's to avoid a tragic situation."

Rochester is about 50 miles west of Fort Wayne in central Indiana.

