Clear

This newspaper wants you to know both Senate candidates in New Jersey are completely terrible

The...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:13 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Newark Star-Ledger's editorial board wanted to make two things very clear in their endorsement of Sen. Bob Menendez's (D) re-election bid:

1. They felt compelled to endorse someone.

Bob Hugin

Bob Menendez

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Court trials

Donald Trump

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Journalism and news media

Law and legal system

Media industry

New Jersey

Newspapers

North America

Northeastern United States

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Publishing industry

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Senate

US Senate elections

2. Both Menendez and Republican Senate nominee Bob Hugin are truly awful.

In an op-ed headlined "Choke it down, and vote for Menendez" (I told you it was bad!), the editorial board writes: "This year's U.S. Senate race presents the most depressing choice for New Jersey voters in a generation, with two awful candidates whose most convincing argument is that the other guy is unfit to serve."

Democracy! Love it!

For the uninitiated, Menendez is running for a third term amid the lingering whiff of corruption. In April 2015, he was charged with 14 criminal counts -- 8 of which dealt with bribery -- revolving around his relationship with a wealthy doctor named Salomon Melgen. In November 2017, the jury deadlocked on the charges and a mistrial was declared. The Justice Department declined the opportunity to pursue a retrial.

But in April 2018, the Senate Ethics Committee -- including its three Democratic members -- released a "public letter of admonition" that read in part:

"The Committee has found that over a six-year period you knowingly and repeatedly accepted gifts of significant value from Dr. Melgen without obtaining required Committee approval, and that you failed to publicly disclose certain gifts as required by Senate rule and federal law. ... The Committee has determined that this conduct violated Senate Rules, federal law, and applicable standards of conduct."

Here's what the Star-Ledger op-ed had to say about Menendez's ethical issues:

"It's a miracle that Menendez escaped criminal conviction, and an act of profound narcissism that he stayed in the race despite this baggage, putting a Democratic seat at risk while Donald Trump sits in the White House."

Amazing!

You'd think Hugin, a wealthy businessman and former chairman of Donald Trump's New Jersey campaign, would clear that incredibly low bar, right? WRONG!

The Star-Ledger op-ed details a series of complaints against Hugin during his time at Celgene, a pharmaceutical firm, including a settlement of more than $280 million in a whistleblower lawsuit -- not to mention the company's aggressive work to limit the development of generic alternatives to its cancer drugs. But the editorial board saved its most vicious bile for Hugin's decision to run TV ads alleging that Menendez frequented child prostitutes in the Dominican Republic, a claim based on a single anonymous source in the Menendez indictment.

"Which candidate is worse when it comes to personal ethics," writes the editorial board. "Ask a philosopher, because to us it seems neither man can claim much advantage."

So why then choose a candidate at all? And why Menendez? On the first front, the op-ed explains that voting is too important a right to give up. "Being a patriotic American is not just about fighting enemies abroad or helping flood victims at home," they write. "It's about making our democracy work, even when pulling the lever brings no joy."

On why Menendez, the answer is simple: Donald Trump. "The question is which candidate can best fight Trump's toxic policies, his grotesque appeals to racial and ethnic tribalism, and his corrosive attacks on the pillars of our democracy, starting with the rule of law," reads the piece, concluding that Menendez is clearly the better choice to fight Trump's policies.

Which, congratulations -- or something.

But trust me: You're not going to be seeing this "endorsement" in any ads for Menendez in the closing week of the Senate race.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

Image

Phase two of jail study released

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute