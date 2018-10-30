Clear

Whitey Bulger killed after prison transfer

Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger was killed after he was transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia, according to multiple officials.

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:21 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

James "Whitey" Bulger, the notorious and much-feared former Boston mob boss, was killed Tuesday morning at the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, multiple officials told CNN.

Bulger, 89, who had eluded federal authorities for more than 16 years before his arrest in June 2011, was serving the rest of his life in prison for a litany of crimes, including his role in 11 murders.

He was sentenced in November 2013 to two life terms plus five years for his role as architect of a criminal enterprise that, in the words of a federal judge, committed "unfathomable" acts that terrorized a city.

A federal jury had convicted Bulger that year of 31 counts, including racketeering, extortion, money laundering, drug dealing and weapons possession. The jury found him culpable in 11 killings from 1973 through 1985.

His death marks a final chapter in the life of one of the country's most infamous criminals and fugitives.

A man who lived by violence, vengeance and intimidation, Bulger would not make eye contact at his sentencing with the relatives of the people he'd killed, nor those who were slain by his accomplices in the treacherous Winter Hill Gang.

As they called him a coward, a rat, a punk and Satan, Bulger kept his head down and show no emotion as he scribbled on a pad. The statements of victims chronicled some of the darkest years of Boston history.

"The testimony of human suffering that you and your associates inflicted on others was at times agonizing to hear and painful to watch," US District Court Judge Denise Casper said at the hearing. "At times, I wish we were watching a movie, that what we were hearing was not real. But as the families of victims know all too well, it's not a movie."

In 2016, auctioned items seized from Bulger's Santa Monica, California, apartment raised almost $110,000 to compensate victims' families.

Bulger was born September 3, 1929, in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

Image

Phase two of jail study released

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute