Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White has apologized to the Special Olympics community after a backlash over his choice of Halloween costume.
The US snowboarder posted a photo of himself dressed as Simple Jack, a disabled character played by Ben Stiller in the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder."
Halloween
Holidays and observances
Shaun White
Sports figures
Apologies
Special Olympics
Sports events
Among those to criticize White was the Special Olympics, an American sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
"I owe everyone in the Special Olympics community an apology for my poor choice of Halloween costume the other night," White said in a statement on social media.
"It was a last minute decision. It was the wrong one. The Special Olympics are right to call me out on it.
"They do great work supporting many tremendous athletes and I am so sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned."
Tropic Thunder was condemned at the time of its release for its derogatory portrayal of the Simple Jack character.
White has since deleted the social media post.
"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain," it said in a statement quoted by the Huffington Post and TMZ.
"Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."
Related Content
- Shaun White apologizes for 'insensitive' Simple Jack Halloween costume
- Megyn Kelly apologizes for defending blackface Halloween costumes
- Joe Jonas as Sophie Turner and other celeb Halloween costumes
- Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann apologizes for blackface costume
- Shaun White seeks Olympic redemption in Pyeongchang
- Shaun White reacts to 3rd Olympic gold
- Shaun White on sexual harassment claims
- President Trump's other insensitive comments on race and ethnicity
- Shaun White dismisses question about past harassment allegations
- Were female reporters shut down during Shaun White press conference?