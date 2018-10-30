Clear

Shaun White apologizes for 'insensitive' Simple Jack Halloween costume

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White has apologized to the Special Olympics community after a backlash ov...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 2:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Three-time Olympic champion Shaun White has apologized to the Special Olympics community after a backlash over his choice of Halloween costume.

The US snowboarder posted a photo of himself dressed as Simple Jack, a disabled character played by Ben Stiller in the 2008 movie "Tropic Thunder."

Halloween

Holidays and observances

Shaun White

Sports figures

Apologies

Special Olympics

Sports events

Among those to criticize White was the Special Olympics, an American sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"I owe everyone in the Special Olympics community an apology for my poor choice of Halloween costume the other night," White said in a statement on social media.

"It was a last minute decision. It was the wrong one. The Special Olympics are right to call me out on it.

"They do great work supporting many tremendous athletes and I am so sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned."

Tropic Thunder was condemned at the time of its release for its derogatory portrayal of the Simple Jack character.

White has since deleted the social media post.

"We are truly disappointed that Shaun White, an acclaimed Olympian, would choose this costume which is so offensive and causes so much pain," it said in a statement quoted by the Huffington Post and TMZ.

"Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kellogg’s plant sold to Hearthside LLC

Image

3 siblings killed, 1 seriously injured while boarding Tippecanoe Valley school bus in Rochester

Image

Phase two of jail study released

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute