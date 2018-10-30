Clear

USA women's gymnastics wins team title at world championships

Led by Simone Biles, the USA women's gymnastics team won the team title at the world championships in Doha, ...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 2:14 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 2:14 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Led by Simone Biles, the USA women's gymnastics team won the team title at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

Russia earned silver, while China won bronze. All three countries qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Joining Biles in victory were teammates Morgan Hurd, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and Kara Eaker, scoring a total of 171.629 points. The margin of victory, 8.766 points, is the USA's largest of its six world team titles and the largest under the current 12-year-old scoring system.

The world championships in Doha continue with the individual finals, which will occur later this week. The championships conclude Saturday.

Despite a recent trip to the hospital because of a kidney stone, Biles, who returned to the sport this summer, competed in all four events Tuesday. She also has qualified for all five individual finals: all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Hurd, last year's world all-around champion, competed in three events Tuesday. She will join Biles to compete in the all-around, bars and floor.

Eaker will compete in the beam final.

The US women's team has won every Olympic and world team title since 2011. Gymnasts who will make up the 2020 Olympic team won't be selected until that summer.

