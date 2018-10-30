Hilary Duff welcomes new baby

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have announced the birth of their first child together.
Duff posted on her official Instagram account a photo of her, Koma and their newborn daughter, Banks Violet Bair.
"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" the caption read. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."
Duff has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie.
The actress shared the difficulty of her pregnancy on social media.
"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big," she wrote on Instagram. "Man.. pregnancy is hard."
