Clear

Hilary Duff welcomes new baby

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have announced the birth of their first child together.Duff po...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 12:26 PM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma have announced the birth of their first child together.

Duff posted on her official Instagram account a photo of her, Koma and their newborn daughter, Banks Violet Bair.

Celebrities

Children

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Hilary Duff

Infants and toddlers

Population and demographics

Society

"This little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" the caption read. "She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Duff has a 6-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband, retired hockey player Mike Comrie.

The actress shared the difficulty of her pregnancy on social media.

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big," she wrote on Instagram. "Man.. pregnancy is hard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

Image

CASA holds trunk or treat event

Image

Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute