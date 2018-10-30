Clear

Apple unveils lighter, thinner MacBook Air with Retina display

Apple has brought its fanfare to Brooklyn.CEO Tim Cook kicked off his company's second keynote in two...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Apple has brought its fanfare to Brooklyn.

CEO Tim Cook kicked off his company's second keynote in two months on Tuesday. This one, held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, follows its splashier September press event where it unveiled the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

Apple Inc

Companies

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Consumer electronics

Consumer products

Electronics

Mobile technology

Personal computers

Tablet computers

Technology

Brooklyn

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

The first new product Apple unveiled is a completely redesigned MacBook Air, starting at $1199. Pre-orders start today and the laptop hits stores next week.

"When Steve pulled that MacBook air out of that envelope, it was clear things would never be the same," Cook told attendees. "The MacBook Air's incredibly thin design not only influenced the Mac line... it changed the industry."

The MacBook Air is 25% lighter than its previous reiteration, Apple said, now weighing in at 2.75 pounds. The familiar aluminum bezel has been removed for a sleeker border. For the first time, its base is made out of 100% recycled aluminum to help reduce the computer's carbon footprint by 50%, according to Apple.

Beyond the company's effort to make it more eco-friendly, the 13.3-inch notebook features a Retina display. Apple also touted its new addition of Touch ID for increased security, but that inclusion is an interesting choice: Apple is moving away from the feature on its flagship iPhones in favor of FaceID.

The new MacBook Air also features what Apple says is a more responsive keyboard.

In addition to upgrades to its tablet and computer line, the company is expected to tease its second-generation AirPods.

Apple holds an October event roughly every other year to show off its next-generation iPads and Macs.

This is a developing story. More to come...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Arrest made in late night stabbing

Image

Voting machines cause headache for some

Image

First Friday-Delicious Downtown Nov. 2nd

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

Image

CASA holds trunk or treat event

Image

Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

Image

Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute