Apple unveils lighter, thinner MacBook Air with Retina display

Apple has brought its fanfare to Brooklyn.

CEO Tim Cook kicked off his company's second keynote in two months on Tuesday. This one, held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, follows its splashier September press event where it unveiled the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.

The first new product Apple unveiled is a completely redesigned MacBook Air, starting at $1199. Pre-orders start today and the laptop hits stores next week.

"When Steve pulled that MacBook air out of that envelope, it was clear things would never be the same," Cook told attendees. "The MacBook Air's incredibly thin design not only influenced the Mac line... it changed the industry."

The MacBook Air is 25% lighter than its previous reiteration, Apple said, now weighing in at 2.75 pounds. The familiar aluminum bezel has been removed for a sleeker border. For the first time, its base is made out of 100% recycled aluminum to help reduce the computer's carbon footprint by 50%, according to Apple.

Beyond the company's effort to make it more eco-friendly, the 13.3-inch notebook features a Retina display. Apple also touted its new addition of Touch ID for increased security, but that inclusion is an interesting choice: Apple is moving away from the feature on its flagship iPhones in favor of FaceID.

The new MacBook Air also features what Apple says is a more responsive keyboard.

In addition to upgrades to its tablet and computer line, the company is expected to tease its second-generation AirPods.

Apple holds an October event roughly every other year to show off its next-generation iPads and Macs.

This is a developing story. More to come...