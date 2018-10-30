Nicki Minaj and Cardi B call a truce

After much back and forth, it appears that Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are ready to move forward.

On Monday, the two rappers had it out in the public eye yet again.

Arts and entertainment Cardi B Celebrities Music Music and dance Musical styles Nicki Minaj Rap and hip-hop music

It all seems to have started after Minaj used part of the latest episode of her Beats 1 "Queen Radio" show to deny a claim from Cardi B's sister that she had leaked Cardi's phone number.

"You can't control your sister, but you want me to control millions of fans," Minaj said. "I've never leaked a number in my life and y'all continue to lie on me to make me look like a bad person."

Minaj also alleged that Cardi influenced her husband, rapper Offset, and fellow rapper 21 Savage not to record with Minaj.

"It was clear she wanted to turn them against me and that's what she did," Minaj said.

All eyes have been on Minaj and Cardi since a now infamous incident in September in which cameras caught Cardi B being restrained as Minaj exits the Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week's annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B get into fight at New York Fashion Week party

Minaj began selling merchandise inscribed with the words "Nicki stopped my bag," a nod to Cardi's quote after the incident.

Cardi B posted a profanity-laden note on Instagram after the altercation explaining what she said happened.

"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat," Cardi B wrote.

Nicki Minaj launches merchandise line based on Cardi B fight

The Bronx-rapper later said during an interview that everything came to a head after she saw that Minaj had liked, and then unliked, a tweet critical of Cardi's mothering skills.

Cardi B on what sparked that Nicki Minaj fight

On Monday, Minaj said it was her friend Rah Ali who had really gotten into the altercation with Cardi, which resulted in the latter sporting a knot on her forehead.

"You went home and told people security hit you, and we let that ride for legal reasons," Minaj said. "Anybody that wanna pull up the surveillance footage, I will give you $100,000."

This enraged Cardi, who released a series of expletive-filled videos on her official Instagram account countering what Minaj had to say.

"You lie so much you can't keep up with your f**ing lies," Cardi said. "First you say you've got the footage, but then you say you wanna pay somebody $100,000 if they give you the footage? Make sense when you're talking."

It all appeared to be too much for Minaj, who took to Twitter to implore her fans to "focus on positive things only from here on out."

"We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore," Minaj said. "Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you."

Cardi clearly agreed as she shared Minaj's tweet on Instagram with the caption" @Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"