Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shots fired at Florida Republican Party office

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a Florida Republican Party office overnight Sunday....

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 6:25 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 6:26 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a Florida Republican Party office overnight Sunday.

Four rounds crashed through the glass storefront of the office in Volusia County late Sunday night or early Monday, Sgt. Bryan Craig of the South Daytona Police Department said. No one was inside at the time.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Florida

Government and public administration

North America

Political organizations

Political parties

Politics

Shootings

Southeastern United States

The Americas

United States

US political parties

US Republican Party

There is no surveillance video and no shell casings were recovered, but investigators did recover one projectile, Craig said.

Two bullets shattered a large plate glass window, before lodging in walls, CNN affiliate WESH reported. The other bullets went through a smaller window, the network reported.

Staff arriving Monday morning initially thought something had been thrown through the windows.

"We live in a free society and we should fight our battles on November 6," Tony Ledbetter, chairman of the Volusia County Republican Party, told WESH. "If you've got issues with us show up on November 6 and vote. Vote us out or vote us in -- it makes me mad that somebody would to this."

Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chairman Blaise Ingoglia condemned the attack, saying "violence is never the answer, under any circumstance."

"It's unbelievable to me that we have reached a low in political discourse where volunteers for campaigns now (have) to fear for their safety," he said. "We stand against any type of violence against any volunteer, Republican or Democrat. People should have the right to exercise their right of free speech without fear of retaliation."

Ingoglia praised law enforcement's quick response and said the party would continue to make efforts to ensure its staff and volunteers felt safe and secure in its offices.

Craig said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had reached out to South Daytona Police and the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers have spoken out against political violence over the past week after a series of pipe bombs were sent to leading Democrats.

The attempted attacks prompted calls by some for divisive political rhetoric to be toned down.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police investigate armed robbery

Image

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and warm. High: 70°

Image

CASA holds trunk or treat event

Image

Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

Image

Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service

Image

The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings

Image

South out for revenge

Image

Danny Tanoos has hearing scheduled

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute