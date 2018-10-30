Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Dave Chappelle: Russia didn't make us racists

Almost two years after President Trump's victory in the 2016 election, and just weeks away from the midterms...

Posted: Oct. 30, 2018 5:12 AM
Updated: Oct. 30, 2018 5:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Almost two years after President Trump's victory in the 2016 election, and just weeks away from the midterms, comedy legends Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart laid bare their thoughts on the state of their nation, and warned against ascribing racial or class divisions purely to President Trump's election, or Russian meddling.

"Even when they say that Russia influenced the election," Chappelle said, "it's kind of like, is Russia making us racist? Is that who's doing it? Oh OK, oh my God, thank goodness -- I thought it was us."

2016 Presidential election

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Comedians and comedy

Continents and regions

Dave Chappelle

Discrimination

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Jon Stewart

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

Racism and racial discrimination

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Societal issues

Society

Television programming

US Federal elections

US federal government

US Presidential elections

White House

"If they killed the country that way then we're the murder weapon," he joked.

In an exclusive interview with Christiane Amanpour for her program on CNN International and PBS, Chappelle said President Trump gets "too much credit" for defining the era.

"He's not making the wave, he's surfing it."

The 'right thing at the right time'

Just days after Election Day 2016, Chappelle delivered "Saturday Night Live's" opening monologue.

"I'm going to give him a chance," he said at the time. "And we, the historically disenfranchised, demand that he give us one, too."

It was the "right thing at the right time" to say, he now opines.

"I'm a black American, so we've -- these feelings that people felt right after the election, we've felt them, many elections consecutively. And to some degree, people overreacted. The alternative to giving him a chance was storming the street."

But two years on from that olive branch, the comedian spoke with less optimism.

"Is he doing a good job? Am I happy with what he's doing? No, it's been very difficult to watch the last couple of years."

After an impromptu joint show last year on the day of a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the two comics have teamed up for a global comedy tour tackling some of America's darkest challenges, including gun violence and the opioid crisis.

Stewart, too, said "there was a part of me" that hoped being in the White House would transform the person Trump had been as a candidate.

In reality, he now says, "I imagine he walked in that room -- he's like, 'Take that down, take that down, put up dogs playing poker. Can a fellow get some French fries around here?'"

"Oddly enough, he transformed the White House, and the White House wasn't able to transform him."

Trump versus the press

Stewart did not reserve his criticism solely for the President. Pointing fingers at the press, the former "Daily Show" host lamented the ongoing clashes between the White House and the media, arguing that reporting on their own war of words with the White House distracts Americans from the damaging consequences of his policies.

"I'm less interested in his insults and more interested in his injuries -- in the people that are being hurt, not the people that are being insulted," Stewart said.

"They are personally offended and wounded by this man. He baits them and they dive in."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 46°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA holds trunk or treat event

Image

Tornado alley moving toward the Wabash Valley

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

Image

Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service

Image

The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings

Image

South out for revenge

Image

Danny Tanoos has hearing scheduled

Image

Alorica in Terre Haute is set to close

Image

Hey Kevin 10-29-18

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute