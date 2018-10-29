Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hillary Clinton: 'I'd like to be president,' but 'no' desire to run again

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent mixed messages when she said she did not want ...

Posted: Oct. 29, 2018 10:49 PM
Updated: Oct. 29, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton sent mixed messages when she said she did not want to run for president again, but after hesitating she added that she would like to be president someday.

When asked by tech magazine Recode's Kara Swisher at a taping Friday of the Recode Decode podcast whether she wanted to run for president again, Clinton said, "No, no."

2016 Presidential election

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Hillary Clinton

Kara Swisher

Misc people

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Politics

US Federal elections

US Presidential elections

But after a pause and some prodding from Swisher, Clinton said, "Well, I'd like to be president."

"I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there's going to be so much work to be done," she elaborated, later adding, "The work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been at the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department, and it's just going to be a lot of heavy lifting."

When Swisher asked whether Clinton would be doing that heavy lifting, Clinton replied, "Oh, I have no idea. ... I'm not even going to even think about it till we get through this November 6 election about what's going to happen after that."

Swisher tweeted Monday morning that Clinton seemed to mean she would have preferred to win the presidency in 2016, not that she planned to pursue it again.

"Tweeps, simmer down!" Swisher tweeted. "While it perhaps sounded like @HillaryClinton refused to rule it out, my take is she was basically implying she wishes she were president but doesn't relish running again."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Warm & Windy Tuesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kevin is keeping an eye on the Halloween forecast

Image

Korean War vet receives honors 60 years after service

Image

The Stand Against Hate Vigil in Terre Haute

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds another round of meetings

Image

South out for revenge

Image

Danny Tanoos has hearing scheduled

Image

Alorica in Terre Haute is set to close

Image

Hey Kevin 10-29-18

Image

PetValu Thanksgiving

Image

Getting your home ready for cold weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute